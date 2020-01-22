Calvert County’s re-entry services program for jail and prison inmates began in 2016 and has been steamrolling uphill ever since, according to Sgt. Joshua Underwood, re-entry services coordinator. Underwood and county employee Jay Haines came up with the idea, Underwood said, noting that it’s grown over the years. The state grant-funded program makes partial use of the first floor of a building next to the jail that formerly housed an alcohol and drug treatment program, said Underwood, a Calvert County native who started working with the sheriff’s office in 2006. The program not only helps inmates with resources like ID cards, driver licenses, housing, food and clothing. It also connects them with various service providers through their probation or parole case managers. Denise Dickerson, a clinical supervisor with the county Health Department, said the program has allowed the department’s case managers to meet individuals immediately upon incarceration to begin developing a personalized treatment plan to address their needs. This treatment plan allows for individuals to be referred to a variety of services, including behavioral health treatment, which addresses both mental health and substance use. At the time of release, appointments in the community are pre-scheduled to follow up with the services initiated in the detention center, making it a seamless process for continuity of care, she said. Additionally, individuals continue to have contact with their case managers who assist with connecting to resources. In addition to behavioral health services provided through the program, case managers have been able to assist in obtaining medical insurance, housing, education and job training. Although the jail, located at 325 Stafford Road, can house up to 330 inmates, the impact of bail reform and the state’s Justice Reinvestment Act has resulted in the population dropping. “Three years ago, we were at 250 to 300,” Underwood said. Last week, the jail only had 110.
He called that number “the lowest I’ve ever seen in my career. It’s eerie. It’s hard to stay in jail (now),” he said. The re-entry program uses three cases managers — two from county Behavioral Health and one from the Southern Maryland Community Network, but Underwood said the Health Department plans to hire another one. Two classrooms in the building are including workforce development, which features several computers. “Our goal is to eventually set this up as a ‘one-stop shop,’” he said, with the Department of Social Services, Probation and Parole and the Housing Authority of Calvert County all in the mix. Underwood said that most inmates at the jail used to be in for 12 to 18 months for DUI, simple drug possession cases or petty theft, for example. Now, these kinds of cases typically result in stays of only 30 to 60 days. This has resulted in the jail population including “a lot of people who have gone to prison,” he said, adding that it’s a medium-to-maximum security facility now that includes people who were sentenced for murder or sexual violence, for example. A number of these state prison inmates are finishing their sentences in Calvert County Jail. When Underwood and Haines first started the re-entry program, inmates would get out and come back, Underwood said. “There was no sitting down and talking to someone” except for Narcotics and Alcoholics Anonymous and various church groups, he said.
So he began attending meetings hosted by the Local Drug Addiction Council at the county health department because there was a need for re-entry services. “We helped with missed connections with substance abuse treatment and mental health services,” he said. “Even if it’s just a small little step, it’s something better.” Although he said Calvert’s re-entry program has been doing a lot of “flying by the seat of our pants,” it has borne fruit.
From 2014 to 2016, the recidivism rate for the entire jail population was 40 percent, he said. But a focus group that has recently been measured reflects a recidivism rate of just 11 percent, he said. “It proved that if we focused our efforts, it would work.” Although re-entry services are offered on a voluntary basis, Underwood said that only 79 inmates out of some 3,045 bookings from August 2018 to August 2019 refused all services. The program aims to “get as much needs met in a short time as possible,” Underwood said. One of the program’s more recent helps is an ID card printer that was obtained from a state grant. Inmates can use the ID card, which is good for 60 days, and a “letter of identification” based on an inmate’s fingerprints to get a driver’s license. The ID cards can be renewed as often as necessary through a case manager. Initially, Underwood said Calvert’s program was somewhat modeled after one being used in Howard County, Both use the Level of Service Case Management Inventory to assess the jail population. Calvert uses eight questions from the LSCMI to measure an inmate’s recidivism risk level. If one is a high risk, then a full assessment is done, which takes anywhere from 1 to 1 1/2 hours, Underwood said. With the full assessment, “you get a really good look into the person that you never thought you’d have,” he said, noting that much of the causes of risks are related to traumatic events.Underwood said he would like to work more with St. Mary’s and Charles counties on their programs going forward. “Why not build a stronger community?” he asked.
Twitter: @CalRecCALEB