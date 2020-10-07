Milestone birthdays are special and what could be more appropriate than one dozen roses for a lady named Rose? Although COVID-19 has challenged every kind of celebration, one family found a way to pull off a great surprise for its matriarch on her 80th birthday last week.
Charles County native Rose Greenhow celebrated the milestone birthday Sept. 30 with a trip to the beach. But the celebrating wasn’t quite over.
Daughter-in-law Karen Greenhow organized an ideal outdoor commemoration that Rose could enjoy from the comfort of her La Plata home’s front yard. During the early afternoon friends and family gathered at a nearby parking lot, forming a caravan of at least a dozen vehicles, and surprised Rose with a parade in her honor.
“When you get to her driveway, stop briefly,” Karen instructed. “Please don’t get out of your vehicle. We must maintain social distancing.”
“My family had already given me a week in Virginia Beach so the drive-by was a complete surprise,” Rose told Southern Maryland News.
Rose’s life has been an interesting parade, too. Born in Marbury at the start of the 1940s, she and her family moved to Washington, D.C., when she was young. She attended Military Road Elementary, Banneker Junior High and, briefly, Roosevelt High, while living in the nation’s capital. When the family moved back to Charles County, Rose attended historic Pomonkey High, where she graduated during the late-1950s.
Rose worked for the federal government for 35 years, first as a logistics management specialist at the Naval Ordnance Station in Indian Head and then as a program manager for the Department of Defense in Crystal City, Va. “After retirement I worked 10 years for Dr. Michael Proctor, orthopedic surgeon, and three years for Civista Hospital in La Plata,” Rose said.
Children of the 1940s, like Rose Greenhow, were around when television first became part of a typical household. She recalled first viewing TV while living in D.C. “We had to go next door,” Rose said.
Growing up and living in Charles County during the 1940s through the 1960s also included the experience of residing in a community where slot machines were everywhere.
“We had friends who would come to Charles County to visit us and play the slots,” Rose recalled, adding jokingly, “after they took the slots away we never saw [the friends] again.”
Rose’s husband, James, passed away six years ago. The couple had three children — Sherrie, Lonnie and Terrence. She has seven grandchildren — LeVar, Brandon, Tiara, Terrence Jr., Taryn, Jawan and Travis; and two great-grandchildren — Taraj and Rockwell. Touched by the display of love, despite living in a time of a pandemic, a delighted Rose Greenhow declared, “turning 80 was so much fun I think I’ll do it again next year.”
