A sit-down with the superintendent of schools

With the coronavirus, finishing construction of Northern High School, and ongoing contract negotiations with teachers and staff, the 2019-20 school year was one to remember.
The Recorder sat down with Superintendent of Schools Daniel Curry on Monday as he reflected on what has been a tumultuous last nine months.
Q. The year’s over. Are you happy about that?
Daniel Curry: Yeah, it was certainly a challenge, to say the least. It was also good to get [high school] graduations done; it was like the exclamation mark on a choppy last quarter. I think, to be honest, I think many of us were envious in the states where it was announced early on that, ‘We won’t be back.’ And then with graduation, because we didn’t really try and postpone our graduation if the door opened for a little more involvement and it did so it stretched out the end of our school year.
Q. The coronavirus came as a complete surprise. Are you happy withthe way you and your staff handled that?
DC: We were really pleased in that first two weeks when the state told everyone to stay home. First of all, I can’t say enough about our team and our IT people who started figuring out what we needed to do to get computers in the hands of kids who didn’t have them. Our child nutrition people were able to feed kids by Wednesday of the first week, and our construction leadership team started putting together a plan for online learning so when we got to the middle of the second week when it was made clear [the state] was extending another two weeks, we were ready to train teachers on how to do online learning better and already had a lot of their lessons and the content done so we were up and rolling April 1.
Q. What was the hardest part of dealing with COVID-19?
DC: It’s one thing when people are talking about next year, and we’re saying, ‘We’re trying to close out this year. One thing at a time,’ so the hardest part was the unknown. Certainly, it doesn’t hurt for us to recognize that we were not alone. Fifty states and every country in the world is dealing with it, and there’s no easy answer. We all get information and access to information about how other countries have started school back and how that worked out and what their plans were, so it was just the unknown, and we still don’t know what we don’t know. There are still so many unknowns. When we went into Phase 2 in June, I thought, ‘That’s great’ because Phase 3 we can come back to school and that’s still three months away so there’s a good chance we’ll be at Phase 3, but the closer you get to it you start getting concerned because of the data and the numbers, so we have to plan for something different.
Q. Are you pleased with how online learning went?
DC: It went as well as it could. For our secondary core classes, we went ahead and purchased a program that we use a lot already in summer school and distance learning for high school and middle school. For elementary, I think it worked well. For kindergarten and first and second grade, it’s tough because they need someone looking over their shoulder; a big brother, big sister, a parent.
We also had to keep in mind that the goal was continuity of learning, but we weren’t dumping the full load of learning on them they might have gotten had they been in school.
The thing was we still only requested small bites of work from the kids and a couple of hours a day for the older ones.
Q. How pleased were you that your staff and teachers went above and beyond for their students during COVID-19?
DC: Yeah, that was special with staff from all four of the high schools doing special things for their seniors to try and make it as unique as possible with all the food deliveries by the resource officers, the teachers making deliveries to their students, students getting involved in fundraising and knowing counselors, psychiatrists, and teachers were doing one-on-one with kids. We just really wanted to keep in touch.
There’s just so much that was done that was above and beyond the call of duty.
Q. What are we looking at in terms of the coronavirus and school starting in September?
DC: That’s one of the biggest unknowns at the moment. We are hopeful that we would be in Phase 3 by mid-August in Maryland and [if so that would allow us to] have a full population back in the schools. There would be restrictions, no doubt, and a lot more handwashing stations.
The biggest issue is transportation. If you are trying to keep kids 6 feet apart, you can carry 12 kids on a bus designed to carry 72, so that’s the hardest thing to figure out. Also, if the goal is to have no more than 10 or 12 kids in a room at any one time, what’s the best way to do that?
That’s what every school district is experimenting with right now, playing the what-ifs? There are a lot of variables where you try and figure out the best-case scenarios, and all of those things need to be planned.
Q. What is being done as far as integrating the schools to adjust to the Black Lives Matter movement?
DC: I think we’ll see more opportunities for activism at the school level, and I think we’ll see more efforts from students and teachers to get kids together who need to talk. I think one of the more prevailing discussions in the year to come will be history, and how do we teach history? Equity has been a priority for the last four years. We hired a full-time equity supervisor, we’ve had book studies and [in September] we introduced a program called Speak Up and it was executed at every school to say, ‘This is what we want you to do if you hear anyone using hate speech. Get the strength and the courage and the understanding to know it’s OK to speak up, and you should speak up first to that person using that hate speech and tell them that’s not inappropriate.’ Our goal is to get everyone to be advocates and to be against hate speech and to get rid of it and the n-word. It’s not appropriate in any form used by anybody. You see it in social media, and so we had a few issues with kids using it casually along with other hate speech about gender, about sexual orientation, so our goal is to nip it in the bud.
Q. Are you pleased with the progress with the ongoing teacher contract negotiations?
DC: Negotiations are almost done, so the next step is the Calvert Association of Education support staff and Calvert Education Association have to get their members to ratify [the contract], so they have to have a way of sharing with their members that, ‘Here’s what we’ve agreed to and here’s the data for you to vote’ and then they need the board of education’s approval. I think both sides made progress.
Q. What are you most proud of regarding the recently completed school year?
DC: A lot was going on, but what I’m most proud of is how everyone in this community pulled together to do the best they could in a tough situation. We couldn’t have a normal end of the year with the [high school seniors] but I thank the staff and the community as a whole for supporting the kids.
There’s just so many people that stepped up and showed they care, so I’m proud that. And we had a good budget, that’s always something to be proud of. We have a good relationship with our county commissioners, and even in all the concerns for revenue, they stuck by the formula that we had.
Q. Do you have any regrets, or do you wish you had done anything differently during the last school year?
DC: We have good people who did some good things and made some tough decisions and did their best to close out one [school] year and now they’re really working to make the best plan whatever limits we might be facing for the next school year.
More than anything I see a great opportunity to learn so no, I don’t really have any regrets.
Twitter: @CalRecMICHAEL