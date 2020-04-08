A special place for seniors

While students are busy completing online classwork to get their grades up, the county’s three nursing homes recently received their grades.
Medicare.gov’s has released its yearly Nursing Home Compare grades for the 15,000-plus nursing homes that participate in Medicare and Medicaid.
Grades were given in four categories; overall rating, health inspections, staffing, and quality measures, and could earn up to five stars in each.
The Solomons Nursing Center received 18 stars out of a possible 20.
“It’s very exciting because it shows the quality of care that my staff provides to the residents,” said Laura Palmer, the center’s director of nursing. “My whole goal in life is to prove the care of the residents and the elderly and I’m very happy with the care that is being provided.”
Solomons received perfect grades in overall and health and four stars in both staffing and quality measures.
“We are 5-star in the overall and health, so obviously those are the ones we are most proud of,” said Sharon Walsh, the administrator of the facility. “We’re very proud that we are able to maintain those ratings. Quality measures fluctuate based on the whole list of different measures. It is separated by our long stay people and our short-term rehab facility as well take both and combine. That one is the one we are always working on so it’s things that are not always in your control. Even saying that our staffing and [quality] measures are four-star, which is among the highest [compared to other facilities.”
Walsh said part of the nursing home’s success is due to the staff’s familiarity with the residents. She said some of the home’s GNA’s have been there for 30-plus years, a maintenance director for 20-plus and a director for 15 years.
“The key is quality care, and we have quite a few staff members who have been here for many years,” Walsh said. “A lot of our administrative staff has been here for a long time. They really care about the residents and treat them like their own family. Having continuity in your staffing and having people who care makes a huge difference. A lot of our population has dementia and for them it’s really key for them to have the same staff for their mental health. And it makes the families more comfortable leaving their loved ones.”
The facility was built in 1988 on the site of what is now the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and became known as the Calvert House.
The facility — and some of its patients — moved to its present location on Dowell Road in 1994.
The nursing home has 95 beds and currently has 68 patients ages 60 to 100. It employs almost 150 staff members and last year was the county’s 14th largest employer.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, the nursing home has changed many of its procedures. Visitors have been unable to drop in on their loved ones since March 12 though the home is offering Skype visits. It is also started requiring universal masking for all staff or any essential vendors, and those are being screened with a symptom questionnaire.
Those residents who are returning from the hospital or are new admissions will be on droplet/transmission-based precautions for 14 days and have a special observation area.
The nursing home is also accepting donations of homemade masks, hand sanitizer, bleach and disinfectant wipes
Activities have also been changed to adhere to social distancing; one involves residents swatting a beach ball up and down hallways with pool noodles.
The nursing home provides meals and snacks, doctor services several times a week, storytelling, a Memories in Motion program for those with dementia and activities such as Bingo and bowling and outings to see the county fair and holiday lights.
“We continue the strive to be the best in the county,” Walsh said, “and it’s always our goal to maintain that [high grade].”
Asbury Solomons received the exact same grades as its fellow nursing home a few miles to the north.
The Solomons-based facility also received a perfect five stars in both overall and health.
“We all take great pride in our Nursing Home Compare grade, and I attribute it to the incredible dedication and hard work of our clinical team, staff, and all of the associates here who impact residents’ daily lives,” said Asbury Solomons executive director Kelly Friedman in an email received by The Recorder. “Everyone who works here plays a role in that grade, not just our clinical staff. Everyone from maintenance, housekeeping dining, wellness. The list goes on.”
Asbury Solomons, which has 48 certified beds and 180 staff members (11th highest employer in the county in 2019), also received a perfect score in the 2019 Maryland Nursing Home Family Experience of Care Survey in which 100 percent of responding family members said they would recommend Asbury Solomons to others. That score, which was well above the 78% state average, included ratings of care, dining, staff, residents’ rights, programs, and appearance.
“The star value is a quick and easy way that consumers can view a facility’s rating, but the tool is much more complicated than that and likely, providers often don’t have a good understanding of the moving parts that contribute to the score,” Friedman said when asked the secret to Asbury Solomons’ repeated success. I attribute this high score due to quality care, adherence to regulation, strong clinical systems, the dedication of staff, and person-centered care provided to the residents.”
The nursing home — which has a registered nurse available at all times — also earned four out of a possible five stars in staffing and quality measures.
“Asbury Solomons continuously evaluates each quality measure routinely to ensure best practices are in place to deliver quality and individualized care to the residents,” Friedman wrote. “We operate under a person-centered care philosophy where residents are encouraged to voice their preferences for how they want their day to be, and what is important to them, and we value those preferences. In addition to providing quality and compassionate care, our associates develop strong bonds with the residents they serve. They get to know them personally, and that makes a difference in how residents feel.”
Asbury also has several safety measures in place to safeguard against COVID-19 — one of its residents tested positive for the virus in late March but is now fully recovered — including the posting of a webpage (www.asbury.org/news/asbury-covid-19-planning-update/) suspending visitations, daily screenings of associates, following guidelines on personal protective equipment and closing its community dining room.
Asbury Solomons, which was founded in 1994 on the banks of the Patuxent River, has many amenities for its 458 residents — the community also has residential and assisted living — ages 67 to 102 and offers a wellness room, barber and beauty shops, auditorium, wood and metalworking shop, fishing pier and billiards and arts and crafts room.
Calvert Nursing Center in Prince Frederick, which has 149 certified beds, received a total of seven stars, including one each in overall and quality measures, two in health and three in staffing.
The Calvert Nursing Center in Prince Frederick did not respond to requests for an interview.
