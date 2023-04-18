Abandoned home in Calvert County

This house on Fairground Road in Prince Frederick sustained $5,000 from a fire Monday afternoon.

 MARYLAND STATE FIRE MARSHAL'S OFFICE PHOTO

An abandoned house on Fairground Road in Prince Frederick sustained $5,000 in damage late Monday afternoon, state investigators reported.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office, 30 firefighters brought the flames under control in 1o minutes.


