This house on Fairground Road in Prince Frederick sustained $5,000 from a fire Monday afternoon.
An abandoned house on Fairground Road in Prince Frederick sustained $5,000 in damage late Monday afternoon, state investigators reported.
According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office, 30 firefighters brought the flames under control in 1o minutes.
"The cause of the fire remains under investigation," a fire marshal's office press release stated.
Investigators determined that the fire started inside the structure. No injuries were reported.
According to the fire marshal's office, the house belonged to the estate of George Savage.
Anyone with information that could aid investigators is asked to call the fire marshal's southern regional office at 443-550-6834.
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews
To view latest SOMD News e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Subscribe to this newsletter to have the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 pm.
A roundup of SoMdNews Headlines delivered to your inbox twice weekly, for free!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.