Calvert County’s police accountability board met for the second time this year on May 24 when the panel’s chairman, former county commissioner Wilson Parran, presented an updated chart on complaints filed with the board since it was appointed last summer.
The data shows 13 complaints have been received since Jan. 1 of this year. In total 44 complaint cases have been reviewed by the administrative charging committee and six cases have resulted in administrative charges.
No specific data on any of the cases was divulged during the May 24 meeting, which was open to the public.
“I think we’re leading the state,” declared Calvert County Sheriff Ricky Cox (R) of the accountability board’s progress.
Cox briefed the board on a few initiatives his agency is hoping to advance.
One is to create a position for someone to coordinate the local sheriff’s office’s effort to receive accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.
Hiring an accreditation manager, said Cox, would be the way to get the difficult process “off the ground and rolling. Hopefully, we can get accredited by the end of the year.”
The second initiative would result in even more technology being available to patrol deputies. Cox described it as a global positioning system that has the capability of documenting a patrol vehicle’s speed and could be monitored by deputies’ supervisors.
“The budget’s been tight this cycle,” said Cox, adding that with over 200 vehicles in the agency’s fleet, there is only funding at this time to equip about 15 of them with the enhanced accountability.
“It’s more than just ‘speeding’ software,” said Parran, who has held careers in the tech field. Parran noted that many school buses are equipped with the software.
Cox said he does receive frequent complaints about deputies who are driving too fast, indicating the equipment could be a valuable accountability tool, in much the same way that body-worn cameras have been.
The next police accountability board meeting is scheduled for August.