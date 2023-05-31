Calvert County Sheriff Ricky Cox

Calvert County’s police accountability board met for the second time this year on May 24 when the panel’s chairman, former county commissioner Wilson Parran, presented an updated chart on complaints filed with the board since it was appointed last summer.

The data shows 13 complaints have been received since Jan. 1 of this year. In total 44 complaint cases have been reviewed by the administrative charging committee and six cases have resulted in administrative charges.


