To date, Calvert County’s newly formed police accountability board has received nearly three dozen complaints from the public regarding local law enforcement. Several of the complaints that have come in through the board's first few months have essentially been dismissed while most are still winding through the new process.
The board’s chairman, Wilson Parran, announced during the panel’s Nov. 30 meeting that a total of 35 complaints have been received since July, seven of which were filed directly with the accountability board.
Currently, 26 total complaint cases are ready for the administrative charging committee to review. The committee is scheduled to meet this week at a meeting that may not be open to the public.
Eight cases were reviewed at the committee’s first meeting, with six resulting in no charges and two continued to the next meeting.
Parran noted all of the complaints filed against Calvert County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigated by the agency.
“This process is working well,” said Parran, who acknowledged there is some “anxiety” about the process among local law enforcement.
According to the police accountability board's website case tracker, in 15 of the reported complaints that have been investigated by the sheriff’s office, officers have been “exonerated,” while five complaints have been sustained.
The exonerations include accusations of failure to perform duty, using deception to gain compliance, submitting a false statement in a report, executing a search warrant when no one was home, four alleged incidents of harassment, three accusations of false arrest, one allegation of profiling and a complaint of unreasonable response time on a call.
The sustained complaints include failure to obey traffic laws, failure to obey a lawful order and conduct toward the public. The response actions available to date include the issuance of two letters of reprimand and a law enforcement officer receiving employee counseling.
Parran conceded the accountability board's complaint tracker summaries “do not provide a significant amount of detail.”
Parran also reported that Calvert’s administrative charging committee and trial board are among Maryland’s first such panels in the recently state-mandated police accountability process to receive required training from the Maryland Police Training and Standards Commission.
“I can truly say we are ahead of several jurisdictions in this whole process,” Parran said.
Cox and Harvey address the board
As part of the chairman’s report, Parran introduced Calvert’s Sheriff-elect Ricky Cox and Robert Harvey, who won a full, four-year term as state’s attorney during the November general election.
“I want to work together, training and communication,” said Cox, who will succeed Sheriff Mike Evans (R), who chose not to seek reelection in 2022. Cox, a Republican, said he attended most of the town hall meetings that led to the formation of the county's police accountability board.
Harvey, a Republican who was appointed interim state’s attorney in 2020, said his office is anxious to start its working relationship with Cox.
“I know he’s a hard worker,” Harvey said of Cox.
The accountability board is in the process of finalizing memorandums of understanding with both the sheriff’s and state’s attorney’s offices.