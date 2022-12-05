To date, Calvert County’s newly formed police accountability board has received nearly three dozen complaints from the public regarding local law enforcement. Several of the complaints that have come in through the board's first few months have essentially been dismissed while most are still winding through the new process.

The board’s chairman, Wilson Parran, announced during the panel’s Nov. 30 meeting that a total of 35 complaints have been received since July, seven of which were filed directly with the accountability board.


