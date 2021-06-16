The topic of racism and the prudent way to eradicate it from Calvert’s public schools drew emotional comments from citizens and school board members at a meeting last week.
The board of education’s June 10 business meeting included an agenda item seeking approval of the school system's revised code of conduct. The revised document, which outlines students’ rights and responsibilities, now includes an anti-racism policy that was approved by the board last year.
In 2008, the school board initially adopted an anti-discrimination policy, which was revised in 2013.
In part, the anti-racism policy reads that the board “acknowledges racism exists in our school community and we expressly denounce racism, bullying, discrimination, white supremacy, hate and racial inequality in any form within our community.”
One segment of the policy that has raised the hackles of some parents is a statement at the end stating that the “discipline processes to increase racial disparities in discipline and suspension for students of color and marginalized groups shall be eliminated.”
“I think we are all trying to do the right thing for out students,” said Luke McCauley during the meeting’s public comment segment, quickly adding that he was concerned about the labels and “assumptions based on their skin color” would adversely affect school children. “Some very disturbing practices are being normalized in policy.”
McCauley stated terms such as “white privilege” are “used like a blunt club to mash people’s identities. I believe we have common goals of fostering excellence and lifting up those who are behind. I support that.”
County native and parent Leah McCabe labeled the resolution “political slant,” adding it was “intellectually dishonest.”
Citing case law, McCabe added that implementing a hiring policy based on race is “unconstitutional.”
Another county native, Robin Cox, chided the majority of the board, telling them, “Your job is to educate our students and keep them safe, not push your own agenda or social expectations.”
Cox said the resolution was “nothing more than the critical race theory. This policy targets white students.”
Critical race theory is a broad collection of ideas about systemic bias and privilege that says race is a social construct and racism is common, according to news reports.
Board member Pat Nutter made a motion to table approval of the revised code of conduct “until we get some learned education from law in reference to a couple of parts of this.”
Board Vice President Pamela L. Cousins seconded Nutter’s motion in order to continue the discussion.
“To me, it’s a political piece,” Nutter said of the policy, adding that because he is white and a retired police officer he is not a good person according to what is written.
The policy "has no political background,” Cousins said. “It’s based on human rights.”
Cousins affirmed that county public school students “are fighting each other because of racism.”
In addition to critics of the anti-racism policy, members of the NAACP Calvert chapter addressed the board during public comment.
“Our professional staff should be diversified,” said chapter member Malcolm Funn. He added that the local chapter would like Calvert school system officials to submit a report on minority staff hiring practices and a recruitment plan.
“We want to work with you in accomplishing these things,” Funn said.
“Our equity work has been so important over the last five years,” said board member Dawn Balinski about efforts to hire more minorities as teachers. Regarding the anti-racism policy, Balinski added that there are “still messages of hate in our school system. We needed to be more intentional.”
Nutter’s motion to table failed and the board then voted 4-to-1 to adopt the revised code of conduct.
Later, Cousins stated, “Students, parents have reached out to me” regarding alleged racial inequities in schools. “My responsibility is to see that racism is dismantled,” Cousins said. “I will never abandon my commitment to this work.”
Workman leaves for Pennsylvania
Diane Workman will be retiring from the Calvert school system after several years, including the last eight as an assistant superintendent. Her retirement won’t last long, as she will become the superintendent of a school district in western Pennsylvania.
Calvert public schools' Superintendent Daniel Curry recommended Susan Johnson for appointment as the new assistant superintendent. In addition to okaying Johnson’s elevation, the school board approved a 2% salary increase for the new assistant superintendent and Executive Director Anthony Navarro.
Budget approved
The board of education unanimously approved its fiscal 2022 operating budget. The nearly $232.7 million plan relies on the Calvert County commissioners to provide the largest revenue stream, which this year totals over $134.7 million.
Edith Hutchins, chief financial officer, reported that Calvert school officials recently received word from state officials that new estimates have yielded an additional $92,000 to Calvert County for the upcoming fiscal year. Hutchins said the plan is to use the additional money to replace a portion of the school board's fund balance, which is being used to balance the fiscal 2022 budget.