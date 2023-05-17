With an expensive state mandate to meet and a drop in funds from two top business taxpayers, Calvert Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) conceded the county government’s proposed operating budget for fiscal 2024 “is a little unusual” and not where the board would like it to be.
Hance made those comments Tuesday evening to a large crowd, many of them public school system employees, attending the commissioners' budget hearing held in the board's hearing room at the Calvert courthouse.
Dominion Cove Point’s payment in lieu of taxes agreement will end at the conclusion of the current fiscal year and will transition to a tax credit, resulting in a 14% drop in revenues from the facility, while revenues from Exelon’s Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant in Lusby will remain flat next fiscal year at $19.6 million.
The county's proposed budget for the fiscal year that starts in six weeks is currently $367.1 million, nearly $7 million less than the spending plan staff presented to the commissioners and public back in March and just over $25 million larger than the current fiscal year budget.
In a memo to the board from Beth Richmond, deputy finance director, the proposed budget “is presented as balanced, using $36.5 million in the prior year’s fund balance. Overall, 85% of the revenues that fund the budget come from taxes — real estate and personal property taxes and other local taxes, which includes income taxes.”
No tax rate increases are proposed with the fiscal 2024 budget. Although, because the property tax rate will remain the same, as home values increase so will the amount of tax homeowners pay.
Initially, the staff recommendation called for flat funding for the county’s public schools system — $141.3 million from the county — while noting school enrollment has dropped.
Hance said Tuesday night that after several meetings with Superintendent Andraé Townsel and Scott Johnson, the school system’s chief financial officer, the parties have “settled” on an additional $13.5 million to start the fiscal year.
Townsel had initially requested an additional $22.9 million, citing, among other things, a need to meet the mandated expenditures for the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, rising transportation costs and cost of living raises for all school system employees.
Hance pledged that the commissioners would revisit the school system’s local allocation.
“We’ll take another look,” told the school employees attending a December hearing. “I think we are going to get you there.”
Significant raises for those employees were touted by several speakers as the best way to stop the ongoing exodus from Calvert’s public schools.
Plum Point Middle School teacher Lynda Hampshire told the board, “Between retirements, resignations and leaves of absence, there are already 99 fewer teachers to meet the staffing requirements for next year. Teachers and students should not have to pay for this mismanagement.”
“Thirty-five years ago, Calvert County was the place to teach,” Dona Ostenso, Calvert Education Association president, recalled. “We had one of the top teaching salaries in the state. We did not really have to recruit. ... We did not have to worry about retention because once you were fortunate enough to be hired by Calvert County Public Schools you did not leave. There was no teacher shortage.”
Ostenso said that is no longer the case as nationwide there is a teacher shortage and Calvert’s once high ranking for starting teachers’ salaries is dropping statewide and regionally.
The public schools’ support staff also called for more funding.
“It’s time for us to fight for what we deserve,” said Barstow Elementary School nurse Michelle Parrott.
Other commenters during the hearing included three skateboard enthusiasts who asked the commissioners to consider moving up a capital project that would make needed repairs to the Dunkirk Skate Park and Pat Nutter, a former county commissioner, who made the plea to jumpstart the pricey Harriet Elizabeth Brown Community Center in Prince Frederick.
Beverly Rasmussen of Owings, speaking on behalf of the Southern Maryland Association of Realtors, asked the board to consider lowering the property tax rate to the constant yield level. The constant yield tax rate would bring in the same amount of money from the previous year, resulting in a lower percentage rate because of rising home assessments.
Home values have grown at an unhealthy pace,” said Rasmussen. “You’re going to lose a lot more tax base.”
Rasmussen predicted the county will get more from its real estate taxes “then what you are anticipating.”
Commissioner Mike Hart (R) made the motion to leave the public record on the proposed budget open until close of business June 5. The board is expected to vote on the fiscal 2024 budget the following day.