With an expensive state mandate to meet and a drop in funds from two top business taxpayers, Calvert Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) conceded the county government’s proposed operating budget for fiscal 2024 “is a little unusual” and not where the board would like it to be.

Hance made those comments Tuesday evening to a large crowd, many of them public school system employees, attending the commissioners' budget hearing held in the board's hearing room at the Calvert courthouse.


