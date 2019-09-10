Census takers will be in neighborhoods throughout the county through early October to verify addresses in preparation for the 2020 Census.
Address canvassers help ensure an accurate and complete count by verifying address lists across a wide area of physical geography, housing structures and residence types. Part of this effort involves census takers noting where houses, apartments, shelters and other residences are located.
If visited by someone from the U.S. Census Bureau, the following tips can help citizens verify the validity of a field representative:
• Census takers must present an ID badge that includes a photograph of the field representative, a Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date.
• Census workers may be carrying a Census Bureau phone or a laptop, as well as a bag with a Census Bureau logo.
The U.S. Census Bureau provides an interactive online map that enables residents to see where the Census Bureau plans to send address canvassers.
For more information about census takers, call 800-923-8282, or go to https://2020Census.gov/en/census-takers.html or www.CalvertCountyMd.gov.