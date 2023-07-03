Calvert County Parks and Recreation Director Shannon Nazzal

Calvert County Parks and Recreation Director Shannon Nazzal

 CALVERT COUNTY GOVERNMENT PHOTO

As part of Calvert parks and recreation department’s plan to boost revenues, paid advertising is seen as a potentially big — although fluctuating — component.

“Revenue enhancement is considered an avenue of alternative funding sources for the department,” Shannon Nazzal, parks and recreation director, wrote in a memo to the county commissioners about allowing for paid advertisements at county ballparks and parks.


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @MartySoMdNews