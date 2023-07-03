As part of Calvert parks and recreation department’s plan to boost revenues, paid advertising is seen as a potentially big — although fluctuating — component.
“Revenue enhancement is considered an avenue of alternative funding sources for the department,” Shannon Nazzal, parks and recreation director, wrote in a memo to the county commissioners about allowing for paid advertisements at county ballparks and parks.
The department’s revenue enhancement policy was approved back in January.
During the board’s June 27 meeting, the county commissioners gave unanimous approval to templates for sponsorship and advertisement agreements, terms and conditions, plus a fee schedule.
As part of the terms and conditions, the parks and recreation director “will approve the addition or elimination of all sponsorships and advertisements.”
The document lists several prohibited advertisements, including several specific items. Among the banned items are tobacco and vaping products, alcoholic beverages, “demeaning or disparaging words about individuals or groups on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, gender, gender identity or expression, pregnancy, age, disability, ethnicity or sexual orientation.”
Also prohibited will be violent, lurid, obscene or nude images, “products or services related to sexual hygiene and counseling with regard to pregnancy, abortion or other sexual matters or entertainment directed to sexual stimulation.”
The prohibitions also include ads with the words “stop, drive, danger” or anything that could mislead pedestrian or vehicular traffic.
Commissioner Todd Ireland (R) received assurances from Nazzal that the “policing of the signage” was “under control,” a concern board members expressed in January when the issue was previously discussed.
Commissioner Mike Hart (R) noted one significant omission from the prohibition list.
“I didn’t want political advertising,” Hart said, adding that local campaigns traditionally lead to clusters of signs along roadways and other venues. “We see it can get pretty obnoxious. We are seeing that process get more insane. I’m waiting for Goodyear blimps to be flying around.”
John Norris, county attorney, explained that Nazzal and Pamela Lucas, deputy county attorney, developed the advertising policy with the best legal advice available.
“We are on firm legal grounds on what we can reject,” Norris said.
“I didn’t think legally we could ban campaign signs,” Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) said.
Nazzal confirmed that as the policy now stands political ads are not prohibited.
Hart expressed hope that any advertising signs at county owned ballparks and other facilities would “focus on family.”
“If it’s free speech and that is the law we have to go along with it,” Commissioner Catherine Grasso (R) stated, prior to making the motion to approve the advertising-related terms.
The board approved the document unanimously.
Nazzal noted that to date only rates for print advertising in the department’s activities guide have been determined. Fee schedules for advertising signs remain undetermined at this time.
In her memo to the board, Nazzal stated, “The fiscal impact will vary from year to year” but “will provide revenue positive results moving forward.”