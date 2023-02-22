With the new Beach Elementary School in Chesapeake Beach progressing and expected to be ready for students this fall, Calvert's public school system is preparing for its next big capital project.
Thursday night, an eight-member stakeholders advisory committee was scheduled to present three options to the county board of education for expanding Northern Middle School. In a presentation made public earlier this week, the committee indicated its unanimous approval for a plan to fully replace the current school at its current location, on Chaneyville Road in Owings on the same campus with Northern High. The high school was replaced and opened in 2019.
The feasibility study, done with the aid of Baltimore-based GWWO Architects, determined the full rebuild was the better option because of the lower estimated construction cost, shortest estimated duration of construction, plus minimized disruption to instruction and learning.
The recommendation summary stated the full replacement, “provides the best opportunity for creating dynamic learning environments for the future.”
Other advantages to the full replacement cited in the presentation include the fact that all classrooms will have windows and there will be no disturbance of any adjacent wetlands.
During a work session with the Calvert County commissioners in January, Shuchita Warner, the school system’s director of construction, said design for the new Northern Middle could begin this April or May.
Warner was a member of the project’s advisory committee, along with the school systems director of school facilities Gregg Gott, director of transportation Ed Cassidy and Darrell Barricklow, supervisor for school construction. Representing Northern Middle on the committee were Principal Jamie Webster, Assistant Principal Beth Wagner, teacher Kristen Skiados and parent Jenifer Duff.
Northern Middle currently has a school-rated capacity of 680 students and has a current enrollment of 610. The feasibility study notes the school could have 676 students enrolled by 2028 in population trends continue.
The current estimated cost for the full rebuild option is $66.6 million. It would add 14,485 gross square feet to the school building.
The estimated cost of option one (renovate the existing building and add on) is $80.18 million. For option two (renovate the existing building and make partial replacements) is estimated to cost $87.4 million, according to the study.
During a capital improvements plan presentation to the school board last September, Warner noted that if the state approves the project it would fund 56% of the construction. In addition to funding 44% of construction, the county would be required to fund 100% of the project’s contingency for change orders.
“It’s a larger school than we were originally thinking,” Warner told the school board during last year’s overview of the Northern Middle project.
During that presentation, board member Dawn Balinski noted the funding timeline for the project is now extended to fiscal 2028. Warner stated construction was expected to take two years with a third year for demolition of the old building and site work.
Thursday night’s board of education meeting was planned for past press time for the school board's final decision on the recommendation to be included in this article.