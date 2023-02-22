Concept drawing of Northern Middle School replacement project

With the aid of GWWO Architects of Baltimore, a stakeholders advisory committee was in unanimous agreement to recommend a full replacement for Northern Middle School.

With the new Beach Elementary School in Chesapeake Beach progressing and expected to be ready for students this fall, Calvert's public school system is preparing for its next big capital project.

Thursday night, an eight-member stakeholders advisory committee was scheduled to present three options to the county board of education for expanding Northern Middle School. In a presentation made public earlier this week, the committee indicated its unanimous approval for a plan to fully replace the current school at its current location, on Chaneyville Road in Owings on the same campus with Northern High. The high school was replaced and opened in 2019.


