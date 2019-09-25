One month and nearly two weeks after the adoption of the Calvert County Comprehensive Plan Update for 2040, the Calvert planning commission directed staff to proceed with its focus on long-range planning and zoning regulations.
"Planning and zoning is moving on to updating of our zoning ordinance, and we are working on the transportation plan update, and we're prepping for a mass undertaking which will be the updating of the seven town center master plans," Deputy Director of Planning and Zoning Britany Waddell said at the Sept. 18 planning meeting.
Waddell said the comprehensive plan is used to guide the preparation of functional plans, such as the Calvert transportation plan, and small area plans, to include the town center master plans.
"The first town center will be our guinea pig to get it right. Hopefully, it will make the following town centers that much easier," Waddell said. "We are eating the frog first. We are starting with Prince Frederick … in January of 2020."
Waddell described Prince Frederick town center as the "most demanding" being that it is the largest of the seven town centers, with the most development and community concern for transportation issues.
The department of planning and zoning is proposing to utilize a three-stage process for the town center master plans to include engaging stakeholders, identifying issues, developing and drafting the updated plan and adopting the plan. The proposed process for updating the town center master plans is estimated to take 12 to 15 months each.
"Our hope is that this will allow us to put on the front end of the process the outreach to the community, to get feedback to work out major issues so that we are not stalling the adoption process on the tail end, and the adoption does start when the plan comes to the planning commission and then move on to the board of county commissioners," Waddell said.
The deputy director said by doing so the more controversial issues would potentially have been already vetted.
The seven town center zoning ordinances would be updated which Waddell said is a separate process from updating the Calvert County zoning ordinance and zoning map, which the department expects the county's zoning document to be completed in the winter of 2020.
Waddell made it clear that the county would have to be further into the town center master plan updates before the county zoning update could begin but said they would overlap, and that given the number of master plans there would also be overlap between the town centers. Each update would follow the same three-stage process.
To keep the process moving, the county will hire another planning staff member.
However, the county must beat the clock and have the updates to the town center master plans completed before the state-mandated five-year review of the comprehensive plan by the planning board in 2024.
"If we don't have them done by then, the plans would have to stop, and we would have to wait for any changes that would occur in that review, if any," Waddell said, noting the process could start back up afterward.
Outreach will begin this October in advance of the January 2020 kickoff for Prince Frederick Town Center and include reaching out to stakeholders in each of the town centers with the goal of developing a liaison group to work with planning and zoning staff throughout the update process.
"Our hope is that these liaisons will be our funnel to the community, would represent larger organizations in the town centers and could help get information out and to relay information to staff that they are hearing," Waddell said.
"Do you have anything in your plans to ensure your liaison committee broadly representative of the community and that we just don't have some narrow interests?" planning member Richard Holler asked, for fear a group could move the plan in one direction.
Waddell said they are still working that aspect out, but noted the liaison group would be a "sounding board" and that staff would also work with other groups and individuals as well.
"Is there any thought process in the county engaging in social media?" planning member Trent Wolfersberger asked, recalling significant civic engagement on Facebook during the comprehensive plan process.
The deputy director pointed to recent changes to the county's social media policy for greater use as witnessed by the utilization of Facebook Live for the August transportation plan workshop.
She hopes to continue to do so to provide an avenue for residents who cannot attend the upcoming meetings and said an overall outreach strategy is underway by the department of communications and media relations.
Waddell acknowledged complaints received during the comp plan process that the public felt they were not being heard, and that meeting times and formats were not convenient and said changes are being made as "we trying to make this a good comprehensive process for the community."
In other business, the planning board:
• Approved as certified conditions were met for final plat certification for Calvert Hills, Lots 1-4, Out Parcel "A," Non-Buildable Outlot B & Calvert Hills Road;
• Granted one-year extension of approval of site plan approval for Phases A and B five proposed townhouse units each at Oyster Bay in Solomons; and
• Discussed the Census 2020 — Calvert County's Complete Count Committee kickoff meeting is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center in Prince Frederick.