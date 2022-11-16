A contract awarded in late September with the approval of four school board members is the latest controversy involving Calvert's public school system.
The pact, recommended by Superintendent Andrae Townsel at a cost of $344,000, is with an entity called “The Playbook—School Days with Eric Thomas.”
In a memorandum to the local board of education, Townsel stated the partnering is “to provide world-class, equitable access to literacy and leadership education that is unique in its design, delivery and availability. The Playbook Program will provide motivation and development and has been proven to take student academic and life skills to the next level.”
Sheldon Taylor, Calvert public schools’ supervisor of finance and procurement stated the $344,000 in funding would come from “the local operating budget.”
According to information from the finance department’s October summary, the school system has over $2.5 million in the current fiscal year’s fund balance.
In response to board member Dawn Balinski’s question, Townsel said he is familiar with Thomas’ program, which was used in his previous school district.
“I saw high gains,” he said.
The superintendent said the county’s four high school principals would select 50 of the “most needy” students for the program which “will take place during the day. The principals are excited.”
Thomas is a minister and motivational speaker who earned a doctorate from Michigan State University. His biography states that he has appeared on Fox News.
Thomas posed for pictures with school resource officers on the day of one of his first high school assemblies, as mandated by the contract.
During his summary of the program prior to the school board's vote, Townsel mentioned that students in the program who demonstrated gains in academic achievement would qualify for an opportunity to attend the 2023 Super Bowl.
The day before the 2022 general election, which included the race for two at-large seats on the board of education, Del. Mark Fisher (R-Calvert) posted the video of Townsel’s remarks at the Sept. 22 work session on the Calvert Republican’s Facebook page.
“The Calvert BOE recently approved $344,000 for the superintendent, along with select students and faculty, to attend Super Bowl LVII. Yes, you read that correctly,” Fisher wrote.
The day following the general election, all five current county commissioners sent a letter to Townsel expressing concerns about the expenditure.
As a group, the board stated, it had “received numerous complaints about the recent proposal to spend $344,000 of Calvert County taxpayer funds for 50 students to attend the 2023 Super Bowl in Arizona. We are certain you can understand that this notably large and unbudgeted expense is concerning to the BOCC, particularly when that expense is not being utilized for instruction. As caretaker of taxpayer funds, we must express our concern regarding the use of public education funds for such an elaborate trip. Further, it’s alarming that the Calvert County Public School system can do so in the middle of a budget year.”
After meeting on camera with Townsel Tuesday, the commissioners softened their rhetoric considerably and later issued a followup statement.
The board "thanks you for providing an explanation of your recent $344,000 expenditure. After reading more about the playbook program and its potential benefits, the BOCC fully supports this initiative moving forward."
In a letter addressed to school board president Pamela Cousins and forwarded to Southern Maryland News, local resident and parent Brandon Temple expressed his objections to the allocation.
“I am not objecting to the intent of the Playbook program or its stated desired outcomes,” Temple stated. “Rather I am concerned with the apparent failure of the board of education to exercise the due diligence and oversight expected of them in appropriating public funds. I am concerned of the ethical and legal implications of awarding a sole source procurement contract to a program ran by an associate of the superintendent.”
Temple noted Balinski was the only one who questioned the proposal and even those questions “were more logistical in nature, not probing into measures of effectiveness, competitiveness of the bid and the like. The answers provided by Superintendent Townsel were shore and rooted in opinion based on a previous experience, offering no measurable data on the actual effectiveness of the program.”
During the public comment segment of the school board's Nov. 10 meeting, another parent, Rick Figard, also pointed out that the pact was approved with little questioning from the board.
“There are a lot of assumptions being made,” Figard said. “What’s the end-game from this program.”
During his superintendent’s report, Townsel conceded his comments about the possible trip to the Super Bowl for students may have sparked “misinformation” about the Playbook program.
“It does sound bad the way it’s being presented but that’s not the way it is,” the superintendent stated.
Townsel said the $344,000 is used to pay four “in-person motivational speakers,” and for those sessions involving students staff and families. He declared the Super Bowl component does not involve any of the money procured, stating that the vendor would be paying for that.
Townsel noted that the community — including educators and support personnel — has expressed frustrations over recent test scores and disciplinary problems, and Thomas’ program is trying to “close the learning gap. I can’t do the same thing hoping that something changes. I know it doesn’t sound traditional.”
“It’s not money that going to a junket to the Super Bowl,” Balinski said. “It is intervention.”
She also took umbrage with critics who declared the request for the contract went unquestioned.
“We asked a lot of questions beforehand,” said Balinski, who added she has attended some of the initial sessions. “The priority is to help every student graduate. ‘Different’ is what is needed here. It comes with a high expectation for our students. We will track the impacts of the program very carefully.”
The only other school board member commenting on the issue at the Nov. 10 meeting was Pat Nutter, who was not in attendance at the Sept. 22 work session when the vote was taken.
“I have no idea who this person [Thomas] is,” said Nutter. “I would have voted ‘no’ but my vote would have failed.”
Nutter suggested that the school system could have used discretionary funds to contract with local area motivational speakers.