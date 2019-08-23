Recent motorcycle crashes are prompting Maryland State Police to issue a reminder for both motorcyclists and drivers to take precautions, especially during the remaining warm weather months.
Since July 28, troopers have responded to six fatal crashes across the state involving motorcycle riders. The crashes represent reminders to take extra precautions while driving.
On July 28, a 61-year-old Baltimore County man died after crashing his motorcycle on the inner loop of I-695.
On Aug. 4, a 34-year-old Baltimore County man died after crashing his motorcycle in the area of I-695 and Maryland Route 2 in Glen Burnie.
Also that same day, a motorcyclist died when he lost control of his motorcycle, traveled across a grass median and struck two other motorcycles in Upper Marlboro.
On Aug. 5, a 26-year-old Prince George’s County man died after the motorcycle he was driving crashed into a car in Largo. A preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the car was attempting to make a left from westbound Central Avenue and the motorcycle was traveling eastbound when the crash occurred. Charges against the driver are pending.
On Aug. 10, a Baltimore County man died after crashing his motorcycle in Rosedale. Investigators believe that he was traveling the ramp from Golden Ring Road to the inner loop of I-695 and failed to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic, striking a vehicle on its passenger side and overturning. The motorcycle then slid to the right side of the roadway and the motorcyclist was ejected and later struck by a vehicle.
On Aug. 12, a 44-year-old Harford County man died after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing into a light pole.
An average of 70 traffic fatalities and 1,400 injuries associated with motorcycles are reported each year in the state, with 82 such fatalities in 2017 alone, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office. Common factors associated in motorcycle crashes include alcohol impairment, lack of helmet use and aggressive driving.
The following are some basic tips for motorcycle riders:
• Get trained and properly licensed: A motorcycle license is required to ride on the roads in Maryland. There are also basic rider training courses riders can take in Maryland prior to testing for the license.
• Stay sober. Nearly one-third of motorcycle crash fatalities in 2014 were alcohol-impaired.
• Obey speed limits. In 2015, speeding was a factor in more than 30% of motorcycle crashes.
• Wear proper protective clothing, especially a helmet. Wearing a helmet is the law in Maryland and violators could be fined up to $500.
• Allow for proper space for emergency breaking on the road.
• Don’t drive aggressively.
The following are some basic tips for motorists:
• Be alert for motorcyclists.
• Motorcyclists have the same rights and privileges on the road as any other driver.
• Yield the right of way to an oncoming motorcycle when turning left.
• Give motorcycle riders plenty of space.
• Use care when driving near a group of motorcyclists.
For more information about motorcycle safety, go to www.mva.maryland.gov/safety/motorcycle/index.htm. For more information on motorcycle training classes, go to www.mva.maryland.gov/safety/motorcycle/training/register.htm.