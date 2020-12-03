A showdown could be brewing in Chesapeake Beach over the ongoing controversy of short term rentals, popularly known as Airbnbs.
The issue, which has been debated and litigated in large cities and small resort communities throughout the nation, surfaced in Chesapeake Beach last summer after town officials announced it would be strictly enforcing its code prohibiting short-term rentals.
That move prompted town resident Joshua Johnson to draft a petition that was posted on Change.org. In interviews with several outlets, including Southern Maryland News, Johnson, who rents property, claimed the short-term rental ban was hurting the town’s economy at a very challenging time amidst the COVID-19 crisis.
“Without these properties there is not an ability to have enough housing footprint to support Chesapeake Beach as a tourism destination and instead tourists will go to Annapolis, Solomons or over the bay bridge, circumventing our community all together,” the petition reads. “We’ll lose opportunities for potential sources of revenue from weddings at the Rod ‘N’ Reel and Herrington Harbor, restaurants and local businesses that need income so much right now are denied the ability to stay viable.”
During the mayor and town council’s November meeting, Johnson and other advocates for Airbnbs in Chesapeake Beach offered public comment via a virtual format.
When town property owner Shad Montague pressed elected officials for “a mutually beneficial solution” to the controversy, Mayor Pat “Irish” Mahoney stated that the town’s planning and zoning commission would consider the matter in January.
“That’s where the issue will be discussed,” said Mahoney.
“I think the community has had multiple concerns,” Chris Jakubiak, Chesapeake Beach planning and zoning administrator, told Southern Maryland News in an email. “The commission may investigate the matter and transmit a report and/or recommendations to town council for review. On every topic, the planning commission provides the opportunity for public comment and questions.”
Jakubiak declined to speculate on how many meetings the planning commission would spend discussing the Airbnb issue.
“There’s a real opportunity here,” said Annapolis resident and realtor Monique Ligthart, in reference to the marketability of rental properties in Chesapeake Beach. “Businesses are hurting during COVID.”
Ligthart stated that local restaurant owners and managers she has spoken with all claim business is down due to the low number of visitors.
“Annapolis decided to give unlimited days of people renting out their house,” Ligthart, who owns property in Chesapeake Beach. She said authorities in Maryland’s capital city require Airbnb renters to pay a licensing fee plus a 7% tax on the income from the venture.
“This is a way more safe alternative than hotels,” said Ligthart.
Johnson, who also participated in the virtual meeting, stated, “I know this [short-term rental ban] was something that was initially passed under some pretenses, talking with some board members, that maybe were not clear.”
The measure was part of the Town of Chesapeake Beach’s revised building code, which was passed unanimously by the town council in the spring of 2019. There was no opposition to the revised code, which defines short-term rentals as any property rented under 30 days.
In previous accounts regarding the controversy, both Mahoney and Holly Wahl, the town administrator, have affirmed that the under 30-day rental ban was not a revision and short-term rentals have been illegal in Chesapeake Beach for several years.
Both Mahoney and Wahl have also stated that the Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort yields large tax benefits to the town while no similar revenues have been realized by short-term rental properties.
In answer to a question during public comment about the difference between vacation rentals and bed and breakfast establishments, Wahl explained the latter is “an owner-occupied or manager-occupied building where, for compensation and only by prearrangement for definite periods, lodging and meals are provided.” Furthermore, bed and breakfasts are subject to the town’s zoning laws, a permit application must be submitted to town officials and obtain membership with a state registry.
Councilman Greg Morris noted the over 600 signatures on Johnson’s petition and declared that assigning the issue to the planning commission was not a good move.
“They deserve council action,” said Morris. “The issue is, do we want them or not.”
Valerie Beaudin, the council’s vice chair, who stated at the October meeting that the planning commission would be studying Airbnbs, added towards the end of the November session that she was looking forward to more comments on the issue.
“It’s a good dialogue,” said Councilman Charles Fink.
Councilman Keith Pardieck stated, “I hope we have discussions coming up among the town council and planning and zoning.”
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews