Documents from Calvert’s planning and zoning department released late last week include an architectural review application submitted for an ALDI grocery store at the currently undeveloped Armory Square in Prince Frederick.
The Prince Frederick Architectural Review Committee was scheduled to review that and five other applications Monday night. However, the meeting was canceled due to a lack of a quorum, according to a notice posted on the department’s page on the county government website.
According to the announcement, the Prince Frederick Zoning Ordinance mandates that should the committee “fail to have a quorum or fail to provide a recommendation, jurisdiction shall pass to and the project packet will be processed by staff within 10 business days of the committee’s scheduled meeting date.”
Other potential Armory Square components include three buildings identified as “site amenities” and a Dash In convenience store.
The ALDI application identifies the applicant as Amanda Speranza-Kelly. An online search identifies Speranza-Kelly as a New York-based architect with APD Engineering and Architecture. The firm has managed the ALDI prototype program for the past 13 years.
The application identifies the owner as Rachel Kegerise, who an online search indicates is ALDI’s director of real estate.
Southern Maryland News reached out by phone to both Speranza-Kelly and Kegerise but no response had been received by press time.
A woman who asked not to be identified responded by email on behalf of ALDI’s corporate headquarters, stating the discount grocery chain had “no information to share” about a potential Prince Frederick location.
Development of the Armory Square tract has been a provocative subject in Calvert County for over a decade. The nearly 13-acre parcel, formerly the site of Calvert Middle School and prior to that Calvert High School, is bordered by northbound Route 2/4, Dares Beach Road and Armory Road. The current proposal calls for over 109,000 square feet of commercial buildings and parking spaces. The parcel is zoned Town Center New Town District.