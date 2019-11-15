With the Thanksgiving holiday now in sight, followed closely by Christmas, the Chesapeake Beach Railway Museum will be getting into the holiday spirit with a few upcoming events.
The museum will kick things off Saturday when it holds its annual Sweet Treat Express 2 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Northeast Community Center, 4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave. in Chesapeake Beach.
The free event, which has been going on for over a decade, invites guests to stop by and make trains out of candy.
Krispy treats are used for the base and icing is used to decorate the trains with candies, chocolates and cookies.
Last year’s event drew about 60 people.
“It’s grown exponentially,” said Correine Moore, an administrative aide for the Chesapeake Beach Railway Museum, who added that supplies are provided by the Friends of the Chesapeake Beach Railway Museum, which also sponsors the event.
In the next month, some of the upcoming events by the railway museum include a dramatic reading of “The Polar Express” by Conductor John (longtime volunteer John Riedesel) 5:30 and 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the Northeast Community Center, and a holiday tour of lights, the dates of which will be announced shortly.
“These events are family-oriented and geared toward families and are low stress. You just come, show up and everything is provided,” Moore said. “You don’t have to do anything, just show up. We really enjoy doing these kinds of things. It’s a pleasure for us to do it because we like giving back. [The museum is] close, it’s convenient and it’s for the community.”
The Chesapeake Beach Railway Museum, which was founded in the early 1980s, tells the story of how the railroad played an integral role in the founding of the area.
According to museum literature, the first train arrived in Chesapeake Beach on June 9, 1900. The one-hour excursions from Seat Pleasant, which became known as the “Honeysuckle Route,” continued until the Great Depression of the 1930s when the automobile began to phase out railway travel and the last train chugged away from Chesapeake Beach on April 15, 1935.
“It’s extremely cool because that’s what put Chesapeake Beach on the map really,” Moore said of the railway. “It is key to the development of the area and that’s how it became what it is today.”
The museum, which is located at 4155 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach, is open 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through the end of November, and admission is free, though donations are accepted.
The museum is open by appointment only December through February.
For more information on Chesapeake Beach Railway Museum events, call 410-257-3892, or go to www.cbrm.org.
DNR offering resources to veterans
In recognition of Veterans Day, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources recently announced numerous resources available to veterans.
“In honor of Veterans Day, and to thank those who serve, we want to remind Maryland’s veteran community of the many resources available to them through the Maryland Department of Natural Resources,” said Maryland Department of Natural Resources secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio in a news release. Veterans who meet eligibility requirements can get free admission to state parks, discounted fishing and hunting licenses or may hunt or fish for free, and are able to partake in the many recreational activities offered such as Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing Inc., Warrior Canine Connection, Operation: Campout! program, Warrior Hike “Walk Off The War” program and the Paralyzed Veterans of America Bass Tour. For more information, go to https://dnr.maryland.gov/Pages/Military-One-stop-Shop.aspx.
CMM named Giant bag recipient
Calvert Marine Museum has been selected as the November beneficiary of the Giant Food Community Bag program. The museum will receive $1 for every $2.50 reusable bag purchased at the Giant Food in Lusby throughout the month. If a bag is purchased at another Giant location, the donation may be directed to the museum.
For more information, go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com, or www.giantfood.bagsformycause.com.
DNR moves licensing center to Solomons
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has moved its service center to 14175 S. Solomons Island Road in Solomons, which is the site of the former Solomons Visitor’s Center. The center will be open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. For more information, contact 410-535-3382 or 1-866-688-3823, or Margie MacCubbin at Margie.maccubbin@maryland.gov.
TDR applications currently being accepted
The Calvert County commissioners and the Agricultural Preservation Advisory Board is accepting applications until Thursday, Nov. 28, for its Purchase and Retirement Fund program.
Through the program, Transferable Development Rights are purchased, retired and permanently removed from the market to protect farmland from development. Current owners of Agricultural Preservation Districts may apply. Applications are ranked by a formula established in the Agricultural Preservation Program rules and regulations.
The purchase price is $3,037 per TDR and the county will offer to buy development rights from willing sellers until funding is exhausted.
For more information, call Ronald Marney at 410-535-1600, ext. 2336, or to download an application go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/2565/Purchase-and-Retirement-Option-PAR.
Sorority to honor caregivers
Alpha Kappa Alpha, Sorority Inc. Omega Pi Omega Chapter will honor caregivers 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Northeast Community Center, 4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave. in Chesapeake Beach.
The event, the theme of which is Caregiving Around the Clock, will help raise awareness of family caregiver issues, celebrate the efforts of family caregivers, educate family caregivers about self-identification, and increase support for family caregivers.
Registration is required.
For more information, email omegapiomegachapter@gmail.com, or to register go to https://opo-caregiversawareness-2019.eventbrite.com.
CSM to host new student registration
College of Southern Maryland will continue registration for the spring semester new students Friday, Nov. 15, at 115 J.W. Williams Road in Prince Frederick. For more information, go to www.csmd.edu/programs-courses/credit/academic-calendar/.
County to offer safety session
The Calvert County Department of Public Safety’s Division of Emergency Management will host a free You are the Help Until Help Arrives training session 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center, 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
For more information, call 410-535-1600, ext. 2638, email oem@calvercountymd.gov, or go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/training.
Library to host health center
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host the Mobile Health Center from CalvertHealth 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21.
The health center travels to under-served areas to bring essential primary care services, dental, prevention and wellness programs to residents who may not have easy access to traditional health care.
For more information, to view the full schedule or view an online tour of the vehicle, visit them online. Call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
JPPM to host talk on human race
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will host Bill Schindler, who will discuss Augmented Reality: how we transformed a reality show, The Great Human Race, 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at 1015 Mackall Road in St. Leonard.
The National Geographic series, “The Great Human Race,” represents an innovative approach to making television by merging reality TV with the interpretation of human evolution and experimental archaeology. Schindler will share his experience creating and co-starring in this production.
The lecture is the last of the season of the Speaker Series.
For more information, call 410-586-8501 or go to www.jefpat.org/SpeakerSeries-2019.html.
Libraries to close for Thanksgiving
Calvert Library branches will close 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, and all day Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29, for the Thanksgiving holiday. The libraries will reopen 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Project Echo to host Turkey Trot
Project Echo homeless shelter will hold its annual Turkey Trot 7 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at The Arc Southern Maryland, 450 W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
The cost is $30 until Thursday, Nov. 21, $35 after, $25 for ages 12 and younger. Register by Sunday, Nov. 10, for a free T-shirt.
For more information, call 410-535-0044, or go to www.projectecho.net.
TBP looking for volunteers
Twin Beach Players is looking for volunteers to help with its “Closed for the Holidays” show, which will run weekends from Friday, Nov. 29, through Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Boys & Girls Club, 9021 Dayton Ave. in North Beach.
For more information, go to
Optimists to host annual tree sale
Calvert Optimists will hold its annual Christmas tree sale 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday beginning Friday, Nov. 29, at the Safeway, 80 W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
There will be more than 800 trees ranging in price from $35-$170. There will also be ornaments handmade by the Calvert High School Junior Optimist Club. Proceeds go to Optimist programs, including scholarships.
For more information, go to www.optimistclubofcalvert.org.
Library to host art tour
Calvert Library will hold a tour titled “Warm Up to Art,” highlighting artists’ exhibits at its four locations Saturday, Nov. 30, through Saturday, Dec. 21.
Art in the Stacks featured artists and exhibits for November will be Wild Women Art (Fairview), Hugh Conway (Prince Frederick), Meg Faller (Southern) and John Gerachis (Twin Beaches).
Visit each location and get a stamp in a passport, which includes games and activities, and visit all four locations to be eligible to win an artistic gift basket.
For more information, call Joan Kilmon at 410-257-2411, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
County accepting applications for Citizens Academy
The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners recently announced applications will be due Monday, Dec. 2, for the fourth annual Calvert County Government Citizens Academy. The nine-week informational program is designed for residents interested in learning more about the inner workings of local government.
Citizens Academy will meet 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays from Jan. 9 through March 5, 2020. The program features site visits to facilities and discussions with county leaders and employees for an in-depth look at the daily work of county government departments.
The first 25 county residents to apply will be accepted into the program. There is no cost to attend, and applicants must be Calvert County residents and aged 18 or older.
For more information or to apply, call 410-535-2003, or go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/CitizensAcademy.