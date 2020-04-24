All hands on deck - Boaters hope to stop station closure

The proposed closing of a Chesapeake Bay area Coast Guard station has gotten the attention of stakeholders on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, who claim the facility is a key safety component in a busy boating area.
The Oxford station has also been cited as a homeland security necessity due to its proximity to two major plants on the shores of Calvert County.
The U.S. Coast Guard and Department of Homeland Security have been seeking comments regarding its “planned consolidation of redundant Coast Guard boat stations.”
In its summary regarding its plan to close and consolidate five facilities with neighboring stations — the other targeted stations are in New York, New Jersey, Delaware and Massachusetts — the Coast Guard stated, “many stations were established at a time when boats lacked engines and were powered by oars and paddles. With modern boat operating speeds and improved direction-finding technology. Many calls for Coast Guard assistance can be responded to by multiple units significantly faster than when these boat stations were first established.”
An Internet search indicates that even the Coast Guard is unsure when the Oxford station was opened.
Maryland’s oldest active Coast Guard station is in Ocean City, a facility that was established in 1878. The last Coast Guard station to close in Maryland was located in North Beach. It was shuttered in 1970, according to records.
The Oxford station is located on the Tred Avon River, which merges with the Choptank River, which in turn merges with the Chesapeake Bay just below the southern tip of Tilghman Island.
While Coast Guard officials contend that “the combination of significantly improved response times, along with an overall reduction in rescue calls due to boating safety improvements throughout the nation, has resulted in a more robust response system,” other boaters and observers are not convinced the closure is warranted.
“While I understand the intent of the proposal, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources is concerned that ceasing operations in Oxford will have several negative impacts on the safety and security of the region and throughout the state of Maryland,” wrote DNR Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio. “If neighboring USCG stations such as Annapolis assume the responsibilities previously held by Station Oxford, the response time to those on the water will be dramatically increased. Hundreds of commercial and recreational vessels sail this productive surrounding area of the Chesapeake Bay, particularly the Tred Avon, Choptank and Little Choptank rivers, often in cold and inclement weather. Based on our department’s estimates, the degraded response times to these waters could exceed two-to-three hours, putting those on the water at higher risk.”
“The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum believes the closure decision would be detrimental to all Eastern Shore residents and the safety of CBMM’s own on-the-water programming,” stated Kristen Greenway, president of the museum, which is located in St. Michaels. “A nearby Coast Guard station means greater safety on the water. Since CBMM operates vessels with thousands of museum guests and K-12 school children on field trips near the station, safety is diminished if Oxford station is closed and the next nearest station has a longer run to reach us. Currently, the next closest station is Annapolis. When CBMM operates on the Miles River [a Talbot County river that feeds into the Eastern Bay, which feeds into the Chesapeake], the Annapolis and Oxford stations are roughly equidistant. But response times from Annapolis are much slower if the bay crossing is dangerous.”
In her missive to an Eastern Shore-based online publication, Greenway indicated that canoe and skipjack races are held on the Choptank River with personnel from Station Oxford on hand. “Their visible presence tempers the behavior of other boaters,” Greenway stated.
“Station Oxford is very much needed on the Eastern Shore,” stated Mary Gilmer in remarks submitted to USCG.
Gilmer identified herself as the manager of a local marine towing and salvage company for the past 30 years.
“The ETA from Annapolis to respond to an emergency in the Oxford, Cambridge or Denton areas would be far too long,” she said. “Their absence would put more pressure on our local volunteer fire departments and DNR assets. We are a community that works together with all our assets. Closing Station Oxford would be removing one of our greatest assets in the safety and boating community.”
“The extreme conditions of storm and wave fetch on the very large Chesapeake Bay in summer, including waterspouts and rapidly formed tornadic winds, require an extremely urgent emergency response,” stated Eastern Shore resident Pamela R. Getson. “There is simply no redundancy for emergency response along the miles of river and smaller tributaries of the Choptank River, nor for rapid dispatch of Station Oxford when it assists rescue or relief on the Western Shore of the bay near Plum Point and Calvert Cliffs, which is another area not rapidly serviced safely by Station Annapolis.”
Getson, who holds a doctorate degree, noted in her statement submitted to the USCG that in addition to being an “avid boater and sailor,” she is “also a statistician.”
She stated that the USCG was accepting “2013 data for the selection of stations for closure without updating metrics, retention of station rank ordering from older analyses, using the last sub-sample of data derived that of 2016, exclusion of more recent data for large population increases and demographic changes and public usage in the affected region of Station Oxford” and questioned overall the agency’s evaluation process.
“It would be of interest to see raw data counts for any such presumed ‘close proximity’ responses,” Getson stated. “Indeed, it would be useful to accumulate the updated data for the applied metrics of the report to determine if Oxford station would currently even be among those further evaluated/considered for closure.”
“Although Station Oxford does not respond to our routine local marine emergencies, knowing that they are available to back us up is a significant factor in our safety strategy and our citizens knowing they are nearby is a contributing factor influencing our economy,” stated Oxford Volunteer Fire Department President Timothy B. Kearns. “Their federal presence deters the potential for drug trafficking within our many small waterways. Station Oxford is pivotal in providing necessary boater education and oversight on our waters and reinforces our local Department of Natural Resources operations.”
The USCG plays a significant homeland security role in Calvert County, since the agency, along with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, enforces the exclusion zone for transport ships docking at Dominion Cove Point’s offshore terminal.
“The United States Coast Guard is an important partner to Dominion Energy and we expect that they will continue to provide the necessary support to ensure safe operations at the Cove Point LNG terminal,” the company stated when asked to comment on the proposed station closure.
A request for comment from Exelon, owners and operators of Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant, regarding any homeland security issues they might have regarding the proposed station closing had not been answered at press time.
“Economically, the area and its waterways form one of the most critical seafood harvesting grounds in the state,” a joint statement from U.S. senators Benjamin Cardin (D) and Chris Van Hollen (D) and First District Congressman Andy Harris (R) read. “In its large geographic jurisdiction are the active Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant as well as the Cove Point Liquefied Natural Gas export facility, two key national security assets. Moreover, these waters are part of the Intracoastal Waterway that vessels use for transit along the length of the East Coast of the continental United States. Thousands of watermen work and travel along the waterways, even in cold water and inclement weather. The individuals who work in this and other industries on the water will, at times, require assistance in a time of emergency.”
In filed documents signed by USCG Rear Admiral Matthew W. Sibley, the agency noted that the proposed station closures were mandated in 2017 by the Government Accountability Office.
“This GAO report recommended the consolidation of 18 boat stations,” the request for comments advisory stated. Coast Guard officials stated all 18 boat stations identified in the GAO report were not considered “due to environmental and operational factors.”
Public comment on the proposed closures and consolidations concluded April 14. Well over 30 statements protesting the Oxford Station’s closure were received.
Implementation of the consolidation is expected to commence in fiscal year 2021.
