The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office reports four people have been apprehended and are being held without bond following a bank robbery Monday in Dunkirk that was followed by a vehicle pursuit in the north and central areas of the county.
The alleged robbers' vehicle struck an uninvolved motorist’s vehicle, resulting in critical injuries to that motorist, police reported.
According to the sheriff’s office, the armed robbery occurred around 1:30 p.m. at the M&T Bank on Route 4 in Dunkirk.
“A male suspect approached the counter and passed the teller a note, displaying a handgun demanding money,” Detective Wayne Wells stated in charging papers. “The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.”
The suspect was seen by a witnesses entering a brown Kia, which drove south on Route 4.
“Detectives with the criminal investigation bureau located a vehicle matching the description provided by witnesses at Route 4 and Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick,” Wells stated. “Detectives initiated a traffic stop where the suspect vehicle fled through a red light, causing several property damage accidents along northbound Route 4. a pursuit ensued along Route 2 and Route 260 in Owings.”
It was there the Kia collided with the other motorist’s vehicle, ending the pursuit.
The Kia’s occupants were identified in court records as Donise Sarah Blacknell, 26, Silas Moore, 37, and Jemel Anthony Brown, 31, all of Washington, D.C., and Cedric Fonte Moore, 39, of Silver Spring. Each has been charged with armed robbery and firearm use in a felony/violent crime.
A hearing for all four suspects is scheduled to be held May 31 in district court.
Wells stated in court papers that Brown was driving the Kia. No traffic charges related to the pursuit had been filed as of press time.
“There were numerous amounts of paper U.S. currency throughout the vehicle in multiple denominations,” Wells wrote in court papers. “There were also numerous other items of evidence located in the vehicle in plain view that were used in the commission of this crime.”
Brown was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries. Blacknell was flown to University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.
The injured motorist whose vehicle was hit by the Kia was flown to a regional trauma center with serious injuries. After initially being listed in critical condition, the motorist has since been released from the trauma center and, according to a sheriff’s office press release, is now recovering at home.
There were no reports of any injuries to bank employees.
Prior to Tuesday’s meeting of the county commissioners, Sheriff Ricky Cox (R) told the board a deputy suffered a foot injury during the incident.
Anyone with information that could aid investigators is asked to contact Detective Wayne Wells at wayne.wells@calvertcountymd.gov or call 410-535-2800, ext. 2595.