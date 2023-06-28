Four people from the Washington, D.C., area who are charged with the armed robbery of a Dunkirk bank back in early May were handed indictments June 22 by a Calvert County grand jury.

According to court records, Jemel Anthony Brown, 31, of Washington, D.C., garnered the most indictment counts — 32 in total.


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @MartySoMdNews