Four people from the Washington, D.C., area who are charged with the armed robbery of a Dunkirk bank back in early May were handed indictments June 22 by a Calvert County grand jury.
According to court records, Jemel Anthony Brown, 31, of Washington, D.C., garnered the most indictment counts — 32 in total.
According to Detective Wayne Wells of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Brown was driving the Kia in which the quartet attempted to make good their getaway. They led authorities on a harrowing chase through the north and central portions of Calvert before crashing into another vehicle near the Route 2/Route 260 intersection in Owings.
Although Brown was identified as the getaway driver, the other three defendants — Silas Moore, 37, of Washington, D.C., Cedric F. Moore, 39, of Silver Spring and Donise Sarah Blacknell, 26, of Washington, D.C. — were all cited in their indictments with traffic violations as well.
Silas Moore’s indictment has 30 counts, including malicious destruction of property; Cedric Moore’s indictment has 31 counts, including altering physical evidence; and Blacknell’s indictment has 29 counts, including drug possession.
All of the defendants have been denied bond since their arrests in May and remain incarcerated, according to court records.
In addition to traffic charges that include attempting to elude police, indictment counts shared by the four defendants include armed robbery, robbery first- and second-degree assault, firearm possession and other weapons violations and several conspiracy charges.
According to the sheriff’s office, the armed robbery occurred May 1 around 1:30 p.m. at the M&T Bank on Route 4 in Dunkirk.
“A male suspect approached the counter and passed the teller a note, displaying a handgun demanding money,” Wells wrote in court documents. “The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.”
Witnesses told police they saw the alleged gunman enter the brown Kia, which proceeded to head south on Route 4.
“Detectives with the criminal investigation bureau located a vehicle matching the description provided by witnesses at Route 4 and Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick,” Wells stated. “Detectives initiated a traffic stop where the suspect vehicle fled through a red light, causing several property damage accidents along northbound Route 4. A pursuit ensued along Route 2 and Route 260 in Owings,” which is where the Kia crashed into an uninvolved vehicle, ending the chase.
The driver of the vehicle struck by the Kia was flown to a regional trauma center, treated and released the following day.
Blacknell was flown to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. Brown was injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital.
There were no reports of any injuries to bank employees.
The day after the incident, Calvert Sheriff Ricky Cox (R) told the county commissioners a deputy suffered a foot injury during the incident.
Wells reported “numerous amounts of U.S. paper currency” located in the Kia along with other unspecified items of evidence.
The state’s case against the four defendants will be prosecuted by Christopher J. Monte of the Calvert state’s attorney’s office.
Three of the four defendants have obtained counsel, according to court documents.
Despite the fact the incident was a bank robbery, federal officials have indicated no interest in prosecuting the case.
