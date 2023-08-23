Demeetre Dawntae Creek

 CALVERT COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE PHOTO

A Calvert County grand jury has handed down an eight-count indictment against a 25-year-old man who allegedly robbed another man of a dog. The alleged incident occurred in the Lusby area June 12.

Defendant Demeetre Dawntae Creek, who police say is homeless and currently being held without bond in the Calvert County Detention Center, is charged in the indictment with armed robbery, robbery, two counts each of first-degree assault and second-degree assault, felony theft and firearm use in a violent crime.


  

