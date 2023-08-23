A Calvert County grand jury has handed down an eight-count indictment against a 25-year-old man who allegedly robbed another man of a dog. The alleged incident occurred in the Lusby area June 12.
Defendant Demeetre Dawntae Creek, who police say is homeless and currently being held without bond in the Calvert County Detention Center, is charged in the indictment with armed robbery, robbery, two counts each of first-degree assault and second-degree assault, felony theft and firearm use in a violent crime.
According to charging documents, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Detective Edward Yates conducted the investigation that led to Creek’s arrest.
Yates stated a brother and sister went to Cove Point Park to sell two American bully pocket puppies to two men who had contacted them on the internet. Before money could be exchanged, one of the men picked up a male puppy and walked away.
Yates stated the man who was selling the pups pursued the individual who had walked away with one of the dogs.
The alleged dog thief was subsequently identified as Creek.
Yates’ investigation determined that during the resulting confrontation Creek is alleged to have placed his hand on his hood pocket and told his accuser he had a gun and would shoot him.
Deputies responded after a 911 call alerted them about the incident.
Responding deputies “located the stolen puppy abandoned near the golf course,” Yates stated in court papers.
“The puppy was reunited with its owners,” a sheriff’s office report stated.
Yates stated Creek, who was developed as a suspect, is “known to be homeless and residing in the Prince Frederick area mostly. He was identified by one of his accusers through a photo array.
According to court records, Creek’s initial appearance in circuit court will be Monday morning before Judge Mark W. Carmean.
The case will be prosecuted by April N. Brown of the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office.