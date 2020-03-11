Calvert County hikers will have another option next year after the American Chestnut Land Trust adds two more miles of trail south of Dares Beach Road.
Greg Bowen, the ACLT’s executive director, said the organization purchased the 405-acre Holly Hill property in November. Trail work began between Double Oak and Goldstein roads last month. A loop trail will connect the Holly Hill Trail to the PF2Bay Trail that includes the Horse Swamp and other trails.
The land trust currently has 22 miles of public access walking trails, including PF2Bay, North Side and South Side, Bowen said.
These trails originate at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Prince Frederick, the Double Oak Farm at 676 Double Oak Road and 2650 Scientists Cliffs Road, respectively.
Another project the land trust plans to begin soon includes researching what Bowen calls the “five eras of human habitation” of the Parkers Creek area.
Last summer, the land trust received a $20,000 grant from the Maryland Historic Trust that will enable the addition of interpretive panels on its trails.
“We’ve already started the research,” Bowen said, adding that phase 1 of the project should be complete by late 2021.
Future phases will include development and installation of an interpretation plan that, in addition to signage, may include a framework edge display of excavated buildings and sculptures/artwork representing buildings and historical life in the watershed. These would enhance visitors’ experiences and strengthen their connection to the land, according to acltweb.org.
Bowen noted that the five eras of human habitation include Native Americans, Puritans, slavery/tobacco farming, a black community and returning open farmland to forest.
Last month, the land trust joined the Chesapeake Conservation Partnership, which Bowen said has 56 partners and has conserved 1.3 million acres since 2010.
The ACLT is also preliminarily set up to join the Maryland Environmental Trust, which is affiliated with the Maryland Department of Environmental Resources.
Upcoming events include a “Welcome Spring” 2.3-mile hike from 1 to 3:30 p.m. March 21, an Earth Day 5K run/hike from 8 to 11 a.m. April 19, and a “Guided Family Hike and Bring-Your-Own-Picnic” 2.3-mile hike from 1 to 3:30 p.m. April 25.
The organization has 650 members/families, Bowen said. Annual membership starts at $35.
The fee supports land conservation in Calvert County.
