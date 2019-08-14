The Maryland 2,000 Saving Lives Across Maryland month-long feline adoption event has come to a close, with 51 cats and kittens adopted from the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter.
In the event’s second year, participating shelters collectively found homes for 2,765 cats and kittens during the month of July.
The total exceeded the 2018 count of 2,590 cats adopted.
“We see a greater influx of cats and kittens in animal shelters this time of year,” Calvert County Director of Public Safety Jackie Vaughan said in a press release. “Finding homes for these animals is critical as it enables us to take in others who need our help.”
The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners voted in June to waive adoption fees for cats and kittens to be part of the event.
The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter was one of 20 animal shelters in Maryland to waive adoption fees for felines to help find homes for at least 2,000 cats and kittens in July.
“We are grateful to be in such a supportive community,” Deputy Director of Animal Services Crystal Dowd said in the release, “and are thankful to all who have chosen to adopt a feline friend into their homes.” The Maryland 2,000 Saving Lives Across Maryland event is organized by members of the Baltimore Animal Welfare Alliance, partnering shelters, Baltimore Animal Rescue & Care Shelter, Baltimore County Animal Services, Baltimore Humane Society and the Maryland Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is an open admission animal shelter managed by the Animal Shelter Division of the Calvert County Department of Public Safety.
The shelter is located at 5055 Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick.
To learn more about adoption and see animals currently available for adoption, go to www.CalvertCountyAnimalShelter.com.