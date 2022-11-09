Fire at Battle Creek

Three animals, including a beloved barn owl, died in a fire Nov. 5 at Battle Creek Cypress Swamp in Calvert County.

 PRINCE FREDERICK VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT PHOTO

An electrical fire that started in a basement storage room at Battle Creek Cypress Swamp Nature Center in Prince Frederick on Saturday, Nov. 5, is under investigation by state authorities, Calvert County government officials reported.

Three animals — an owl and two mice — that were housed at the facility perished in the blaze.

