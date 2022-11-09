An electrical fire that started in a basement storage room at Battle Creek Cypress Swamp Nature Center in Prince Frederick on Saturday, Nov. 5, is under investigation by state authorities, Calvert County government officials reported.
Three animals — an owl and two mice — that were housed at the facility perished in the blaze.
Calvert County spokeswoman Sarah Ehman told Southern Maryland News the facility’s other animals “have been relocated and are under observation.”
An estimate on the damage has not been determined.
County officials are lauding “the swift response from volunteer fire departments,” which resulted in the blaze being contained to the storage room.
“Based on initial assessments, all contents of the storage room were destroyed, including all nature equipment, materials and supplies,” a county government press release stated. “Other areas of the basement and animal care room have been damaged by water and smoke. Upstairs offices, classrooms and exhibit room also sustained smoke damage.”
No humans were injured in the fire.
Not so fortunate was a barn owl known as Buddy by staff and animal care volunteers.
“The loss of Buddy is particularly distressing to our staff and volunteers, who are deeply dedicated to providing the best available care to our ambassador animals,” county officials stated.
Battle Creek Cypress Swamp trails and nature center are closed until further notice.
The nature center, which is maintained by Calvert government, is on property on Grays Road that is owned by The Nature Conservancy as a preservation.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office is conducting the investigation.