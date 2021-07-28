One person is dead as a result of of single-vehicle crash on Route 2/4 near Huntingtown High School, police reported. The crash occurred early Monday evening.
“Units located a single vehicle, a Chevy Equinox that had crashed into the guardrail on the northbound side of Route 2/4, with the driver and sole occupant suffering from serious injuries,” a Calvert County Sheriff’s Office press release stated. “Preliminary investigation revealed the driver, identified as Robin Young, 57, of Glen Burnie, was traveling along southbound Route 2/4 and for unknown reasons veered off the roadway and struck the guardrail. Medical personnel removed Young from the vehicle and began life-saving measures. Young was transported to University of Maryland Capital Regional Medical Center."
Young later died at the hospital.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to it, is asked to contact Deputy Andrew Ostazeski of the crash reconstruction team at Andrew.ostazeski@calvertcountymd.gov or 410-535-2800 ext. 2132.