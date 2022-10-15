Juror Fabiola Delgado from the Smithsonian Anacostia Community Museum stands next to arguably the largest work at the Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Arts Center and closeter's "Out of Hand" exhibit. The polyvinyl chloride plastic figure, "Boy," was done by China-based artist Kalman Pool. According to a description posted at the gallery, "Boy" was "inspired by the inflatable dummies used by the U.S.'s top secret 'Ghost Army' in World War II."
Juror Fabiola Delgado from the Smithsonian Anacostia Community Museum stands next to arguably the largest work at the Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Arts Center and closeter's "Out of Hand" exhibit. The polyvinyl chloride plastic figure, "Boy," was done by China-based artist Kalman Pool. According to a description posted at the gallery, "Boy" was "inspired by the inflatable dummies used by the U.S.'s top secret 'Ghost Army' in World War II."
STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN
The group Triptych performs live music at Annmarie After Hours in the Dennis Murray Arts Building's main gallery.
The region's art lovers converged on Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Arts Center Oct. 14 to celebrate the weekend and behold "Out of Hand: Tradition Meets Tech" on display in the Kay Daugherty Gallery in the Dennis Murray Arts Building. The works, submitted by artists from all over the world who use photography, laser cutting, projection mapping and other modern methods, are part of a national juried show.
Other works from members of the "Annmarie Community" were on display in the main gallery of the arts building. Attendees also enjoyed the eclectic music of the trio Triptych.