The region's art lovers converged on Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Arts Center Oct. 14 to celebrate the weekend and behold "Out of Hand: Tradition Meets Tech" on display in the Kay Daugherty Gallery in the Dennis Murray Arts Building. The works, submitted by artists from all over the world who use photography, laser cutting, projection mapping and other modern methods, are part of a national juried show.

Other works from members of the "Annmarie Community" were on display in the main gallery of the arts building. Attendees also enjoyed the eclectic music of the trio Triptych.

