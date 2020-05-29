Anti-drug activist dies in weekend crash

A former Calvert County resident who found herself deeply involved in the battle against drug addiction after her son died of a heroin overdose was killed over Memorial Day weekend in Anne Arundel County.
Ginger Rosela, 52, of Pasadena, died May 23 shortly after being involved in a two-vehicle collision at West and Hudson streets in Annapolis. Rosela was operating a 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle, which Annapolis Police Department investigators reported struck a 2019 Volvo sport utility vehicle driven by a 49-year-old woman from Arnold. The driver of the Volvo was not injured.
In 2013, Rosela, who was living in Owings at the time, found her life changed forever when her 23-year-old son, Jacob Paddy, was found dead at his home in St. Leonard. Rosela began to share her story of spending several years desperately trying to save her son’s life after he became addicted to painkilling drugs. She left her job with an Annapolis-based defense contractor to see him through the lengthy process of trying to rehabilitate.
Rosela said weeks after her son’s death that his experimentation with heroin was likely a result of pills such as Oxycontin becoming more expensive than heroin in the drug market.
“He had a disease, and the disease won,” said Rosela in 2013. “I don’t feel guilty because our family tried everything.”
“She was not ashamed of her son,” said Jenny Thompson of Prince Frederick. “He was a good kid with a big heart.”
The dealer, who confessed in federal court to selling Jacob Paddy the fatal dose of heroin, began serving an 11-year sentence in July 2015.
In addition to becoming involved with the national group “Fed Up,” Rosela began to lobby the Maryland General Assembly to pass the Good Samaritan Law.
The measure, which was passed in 2014 and went into effect in October 2015, encourages anyone who observes or undergoes a potential overdose due to the use of drugs or alcohol to get medical help without concerns of repercussions.
“She believed that recovery was possible,” Rosela’s mother, Charlotte Moreland, told The Calvert Recorder. “She was still giving talks to groups. ‘No shame, no blame’ she used to say [of opioid addiction].”
“Ginger truly helped thousands of people,” said Thompson. “Struggling kids would call her in the middle of the night.”
Valerie Albee worked with Rosela at Maryland Coalition of Families. “Ginger was part of the original group of substance use family advocates who helped create MCF’s substance use program,” said Albee. “Being part of MCF enabled her to broaden her work with families, and teach and inspire others to do this work. Her support on the front lines to help those who suffer with addiction was inspiring to many. Ginger shared her story whenever she could, selflessly inspiring hope in others.
She became one of the faces of the Naloxone Saves Lives Campaign. She was known throughout Southern Maryland for her presentations to law enforcement, medical doctors and emergency response professionals. She played a powerful part in reducing the stigma and educating her community on substance use. She was a master trainer for Adverse Childhood Experiences and Medical Assisted Treatment.”
Albee noted that Rosela received the Governor’s Citation for her work in 2018. Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse coordinator Candice D’Agostino remembered Rosela as “the kindest, most extraordinary person you’d want to meet. The loss of her son, Jake, pushed her to move mountains to help those with substance use disorders and their families. She took calls all hours of the day and night and would drop everything to meet with someone needing help. She was passionate about treatment and recovery and believed that you never give up on a person. She was the voice for so many needing treatment resources, always fighting for what was needed, so no family had to suffer the pain she endured every day.”
The loss of her son wasn’t the only cross Rosela had to bear. During the summer of 2015, her 7-year-old stepdaughter, Julianne, died in a freak boating accident on the Eastern Shore. Still, her friends and family remember Rosela as a fun person to be around. She loved riding horses and helped rescue several emaciated, abandoned animals years ago. Additionally, she coached softball, and when her children were younger, she was a school volunteer.
Her obituary on the Kalas Funeral Home site noted that she “would show up at your door unannounced with balloons and goodies, just when you needed her the most.”
“She lit up a room,” said Thompson, who added she will always think of Rosela “with a flower in her hair, cracking a joke and always having a good word for everybody.”
“She was a rock star,” said Moreland.
In addition to her mother, Rosela is survived by her husband, Antonio, four children, three grandchildren, her father and stepmother.
The family is requesting anyone wishing to make a donation in Rosela’s memory do so for either Mid-Shore Community Foundation (Mariah’s Mission) in Easton, the Daniel Carl Torsch Foundation Inc. in Timonium or Maryland Heroin Awareness Advocates in Sykesville.
Go to KalasFuneralHomes.com for condolences and more information on forwarding donations.
Twitter: @CalRecMARTY