An attorney representing the Calvert County Ethics Commission filed a notice of appeal Monday regarding a decision last month by a circuit court judge regarding the panel’s censure last year of county Commissioner Kelly D. McConkey (R).
On Aug. 17, a visiting circuit court judge, C. Philip Nichols, reversed the ethics commission’s decision to reprimand McConkey for not recusing himself from voting on a segment of the county’s revised comprehensive plan related to land he owns in Huntingtown. Two complaints were filed with the commission regarding McConkey’s vote.
The property is located at Route 2/4 and Cox Road. The revised comprehensive plan now incorporates the parcel in the town center master plan, a move that could impact the land’s value to any potential developer.
The complainants' viewed McConkey’s voting on the issue as a conflict of interest, a view with which a majority of the members of the ethics commission participating in a virtual hearing last October agreed.
The case will now be considered by the Maryland Court of Special Appeals.
An email to William Brennan, the attorney for the ethics commission, and a phone message to McConkey’s attorney, Steven Preller, received no response by press time earlier this week.
In his opinion, Nichols agreed with McConkey’s contention that comments made to the Calvert Recorder in 2019 by then-ethics committee chair Jennifer Mazur regarding the complaints filed against the commissioner warranted her recusal from any discussion or vote.
“Ms. Mazur’s apparent conflict of interest does erode the confidence and trust of the public in the conduct of county business,” Nichols stated in his ruling. “The commission may not choose which provisions of the Calvert County code it will or will not act in accordance with.”
As of this spring, Mazur is no longer a member of the ethics commission.