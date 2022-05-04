There is now a plan for the long expected development for a tract of land that for seven decades was the site of a school in Prince Frederick. The proposal for what's known as Armory Square was presented to the Calvert County Planning Commission on April 28.
The panel gave unanimous approval to the site plan review with five conditions.
The nearly 13-acre site will include retail space, a convenience store with a carwash, a medical office building and a grocery store. The latter component is envisioned as a new location for ALDI, a rapidly growing food franchise that now has stores in 38 states. ALDI has one store each in St. Mary’s and Charles counties.
“The property has road frontage on three sides, Christine Finamore, a principal planner with the planning and zoning department, stated. Armory Square will be accessible by motor vehicles on Armory Road, northbound Route 2/4 and on East Dares Beach Road (Route 402).
For many years, the parcel had been the location for the summer carnival sponsored by the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department.
“A private access and utility easement proposed as ‘Carnival Way’ bisects the site east-west from Armory Road to [Route] 2/4,” Finamore stated in her memo to the planning commission. “This access point lines up with the median crossover recently constructed by the Maryland Department of Transportation, State Highway Administration as part of the [Route] 2/4 improvements. There are a total of two access points proposed via [Route] 2/4 with the northernmost being a ‘right-in’ to the property to serve the convenience store portion of the development. There are three proposed access points to the site from Armory Road and a directional access point or ‘right-in/right-out’ entrance off of Dares Beach Road.”
The road accesses drew concerns from members of the public attending the meeting.
Joseph Cormier of Owings noted that Armory Square is located in the area of four public schools, two of which are on Dares Beach Road, which means when school is in session bus traffic will create a challenge for motorists headed for the new businesses. Cormier recalled last October’s bus strike which forced parents to drive to schools to drop off and pick up their children created “a hot nightmare.”
He added, “Armory Road is going to need a lot of work if it’s going to handle all this traffic.”
David Bury of Chesapeake Beach stated Route 2/4 at Dares Beach Road is a failing intersection and the state’s widening of Route 2/4 is not complete.
“With the remediations it would still be failing,” Bury said.
Mike Lenhart, the consultant who submitted a traffic study for the project, took issue with the claim.
“I feel very comfortable with the results” of the study, Lenhart said.
The consultant’s traffic study was approved by the State Highway Administration last November.
Jenny Plummer Welker, a long-range planner with county government, pointed out that phase two of the Route 2/4 widening, from Dares Beach Road to Fox Run Boulevard, has been completed.
Engineer Anthony Olekson of Barrett and Associates said any improvements to Armory Square will require property acquisition.
“That’s what’s driving the timeline for this,” he said.
“There will be upgrades to Armory Road,” said Edward Gibbs, attorney for Armory Square LLC, the project developer. “We are at one with everyone at county government about the upgrades to Armory Road. We don’t control the timing on that.”
Gibbs added that the developers did take issue with a staff report statement that the use and occupancy permits for the plan once completed would be contingent on the installation of a traffic light at the Dares Beach Road entrance and exit. He stated the county’s department of public works has agreed to drop that stipulation from the staff report.
“We have no control over when that signal will be approved,” said Gibbs, who added that the state will make that decision.
Finamore noted the proposed medical office building, a recent addition to the Armory Square concept, has not yet received architectural review approval. The development will include just over 400 parking spaces.
On March 1, the county commissioners voted 3-2 to grant Armory Square LLC and Fox Run Professional Center an extension until June 6 to agree to a purchase and sale agreement for nearly $4 million to buy the land for Armory Square. There was no discussion during the planning commission meeting as to whether the pact had been officially inked.
Southern Maryland News reached out to Commissioner President Earl F. "Buddy" Hance (R) about the Armory Square contract status.
"The deadline has pushed several times," said Hance, adding that the developer "is working through some issues. I believe the board has set Aug. 22 as the final settlement date. We’ll see if that happens."