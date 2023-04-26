The big ask that Calvert public schools' Superintendent Andraé Townsel presented early this year for a record increase in local funding for the next fiscal year has gotten slightly bigger even as it appears any new county funding for the next school year does not seem readily attainable.
On Tuesday Townsel met with the Calvert commissioners and the county government’s finance and budget department to discuss the now $23.2 million in added local funds for fiscal 2024 (previously it was $22.9 million) and the components driving up the numbers.
What’s changed for the upcoming fiscal year are requirements mandated by state legislation regarding the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, inflation, added costs for expanded pre-kindergarten, salary increases for school employees — including those mandated by the state and previously negotiated contracts, spiking transportation costs and rising health insurance premiums.
Townsel added that a scenario that has school officials balancing their budget with the use of fund balance was not recommended, since it “increases the risk that Calvert County Public Schools would run out of cash one or more times during” the next fiscal year.
Townsel further explained the local school system “does not anticipate any increase in the unassigned fund balance” at the end of the current fiscal year.
In a memo to the commissioners issued prior to the work session, Sharon Strand, the county's finance and budget director, noted, “School enrollment is projected to have declined by 321 students to 15,086 for Sept. 30, 2023.”
Currently, county staff is recommending the public schools receive the same amount from county funding they are receiving in the current fiscal year — $141.3 million.
“We’re going to make sure you have what you need,” Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) told Townsel. “I’m not sure we’re going to write you a check for $23 million.”
Hance reminded Townsel that any fund balance is the taxpayers’ money. He later added that Calvert has “the smallest school system in the state, yet the two other county boards of commissioners [in Southern Maryland] combined aren’t likely to deliver additional education funding matching the request Townsel made earlier this year.
“It does no good to float a number we can’t support,” Commissioner Mike Hart (R) told Townsel.
Commissioner Todd Ireland (R) requested that the superintendent consider a previously proposed plan to hire a financial consultant to analyze the school system’s spending practices.
“We feel both boards can benefit from an assessment of the public schools’ practices to determine whether it’s operating economically and efficiently as it possibly can,” said Ireland. “We’re going to ask you for your agreement to have a consultant to perform an assessment of practices.”
Townsel said he would need to discuss the plan with the school board before committing to the idea.
Earlier this year, board member Lisa Grenis proposed a “best cost analysis,” which would involve hiring a consultant to audit and assess the school system’s financial practices. The proposal was defeated on a split vote.
Grenis contended that even finding a 1% efficiency cost could save millions of dollars.
“A thorough analysis from top to bottom will be good for everyone,” Hart added.
Hance conceded there was a possibility a consultant’s analysis could show validation for the school system’s ongoing money management.
Maryland’s school boards are already required to go through audit processes with outside entities.
County Attorney John Norris noted that under state code the commissioner could require the audit without the school board’s approval.
In answer to a question posed by Commissioner Mark Cox Sr. (R) about the plan to transition to all-day pre-kindergarten, Townsel declared, “We will be ready.”
The superintendent expressed confidence Calvert’s full-day pre-K program would be “successful.”
Hart repeated his concerns about requiring some county residents to pay for the full-day pre-K program should a combined household income reach a yet-to-be-determined level.
“Taxpayers should all have the same opportunity,” he said.
“I don’t know how we are going to address this,” said Hance of the obvious budget impasse. “We are going to balance our budget and we are not going to let this school system fail.”