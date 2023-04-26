The big ask that Calvert public schools' Superintendent Andraé Townsel presented early this year for a record increase in local funding for the next fiscal year has gotten slightly bigger even as it appears any new county funding for the next school year does not seem readily attainable.

On Tuesday Townsel met with the Calvert commissioners and the county government’s finance and budget department to discuss the now $23.2 million in added local funds for fiscal 2024 (previously it was $22.9 million) and the components driving up the numbers.


Twitter: @MartySoMdNews