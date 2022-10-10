A 13-year-old female student at Plum Point Middle School sustained serious facial injuries Oct. 4 at the Huntingtown school after she was allegedly assaulted by another female student, school and law enforcement officials confirmed.
A spokeswoman for the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office reported “an active and ongoing investigation” into the assault is continuing.
The alleged incident is being investigated by Cpl. Andrew Woodford, who is the school resource officer at Plum Point Middle.
“This is an outgoing investigation and as such, we cannot share any information,” Rene Daniels, Calvert public school system’s new communications chief, told Southern Maryland News in an email late last week. Daniels added that the school system “has protocols in place and is following them with regards to this incident.”
None of the students involved have been identified.
April Gagnon, the injured student’s mother, contacted Southern Maryland News last week after the incident. The Huntingtown mother said the incident was captured on the school’s surveillance camera and she has reviewed footage of the assault.
“It’s heartbreaking,” she said.
Gagnon said she is considering legal action, in part because the alleged assaulter has supposedly been the instigator of prior incidents with no disciplinary action taken, according to the mother.
On Oct. 6 at a League of Women Voters’ candidates forum, the four hopefuls running for the two at-large seats on Calvert’s board of education were asked how school officials should deal with increased incidents of drugs and violence in schools.
“If we have students who feel threatened and are responding with violence, we need to investigate what’s causing that,” said candidate Tracy McGuire.
“Continue to encourage our [school resource officers] to be mentors and to have more opportunity to be in the schools,” stated candidate Jana Post, adding that school officials should take “appropriate disciplinary actions and then follow through even when some of the parents want to be difficult.”
“When a child respects and admires a teacher they make better choices,” said candidate Lisa Grenis, a retired teacher.
“We need to come together with how we want to address these things,” said candidate Camille Khaleesi, adding that “unity and communication” were crucial. “We need to be about the student and not the parents.”