A 13-year-old female student at Plum Point Middle School sustained serious facial injuries Oct. 4 at the Huntingtown school after she was allegedly assaulted by another female student, school and law enforcement officials confirmed.

A spokeswoman for the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office reported “an active and ongoing investigation” into the assault is continuing.

