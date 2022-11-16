With the help of modern technology, the good works of an iconic nonprofit plus a cheering middle school student body and staff, a 5-year-old Huntingtown girl’s wish to walk came true Tuesday afternoon.

Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic granted the request of Ava Mealy, as the child, who was diagnosed at age 2 with a nervous system disorder, navigated a robotic device on the gymnasium floor at Plum Point Middle School.

