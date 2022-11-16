Ava Mealy with her family after using the custom gait trainer to walk at Plum Point Middle School. Pictured are her father, Christopher Mealy, left, mother Stacey Mealy, brother Jaeden, 15, Ava, 5, and sister Vanessa, 12.
Ava Mealy, 5, of Huntingtown, walks with the aid of a custom gait trainer.
STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN
Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic President and CEO Lesli Creedon addresses the gathering at Plum Point Middle School.
With the help of modern technology, the good works of an iconic nonprofit plus a cheering middle school student body and staff, a 5-year-old Huntingtown girl’s wish to walk came true Tuesday afternoon.
Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic granted the request of Ava Mealy, as the child, who was diagnosed at age 2 with a nervous system disorder, navigated a robotic device on the gymnasium floor at Plum Point Middle School.
For her family and all who watched, Ava’s brief walk was a huge, unforgettable step.
“She’s a special little kid. She’s like you,” Stacey Mealy, Ava’s mother told the audience. “You made her feel loved. You made her feel included.”
Plum Point students waved signs and chanted “Ava, Ava” during the child’s walk.
The device that made the moment possible — a robotic custom gait trainer manufactured by Trexo Robotics, which donated it through Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic.
Trexo is a Canadian-based medical equipment manufacturer.
According to a Make-A-Wish press release, the device “will improve Ava’s head control, mobility and confidence. Her family believes they will also greatly benefit Ava’s social interactions and provide her with a greater sense of normalcy amongst her peers.”
Stacey Mealy told Southern Maryland News that Ava’s neurologist, Dr. Haiwen Chen of Johns Hopkins, put the family in touch with Make-A-Wish.
Lesli Creedon, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic, said the nonprofit anticipates granting over 300 wishes during its current fiscal year.
“When we celebrate our 40th anniversary in the spring, 11,000 local wishes will [have been] granted,” she stated.
The nonprofit agency’s 2022 “Wish Impact Survey" shows “nine out of 10 medical providers observed that the wish experience has a positive impact on a child’s physical well-being and overall quality of life.”
“I feel it’s very nice everybody came to support her,” said Ava’s sister, Vanessa, a Plum Point Middle School student.
To the Mealys and Make-A-Wish, Danielle Swann, Plum Point principal, said, “Thank you for letting us be a part of this magical moment.”