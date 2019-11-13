Awards, a salute to veterans, and a recent trip to Ghana highlighted the Calvert County NAACP fall luncheon held Saturday at the Rod ‘N’ Reel Restaurant in Chesapeake Beach.
The theme of the luncheon, which drew more than 150 guests, was, “When we fight, we win.” The event also highlighted the 85th anniversary of the Calvert County chapter, which was formed in 1935.
“Yes, I’m pleased,” Calvert County NAACP president Michael Kent said. “It went well, but we’re still looking to revitalize and regrow. I’m 62, and I look like I’m the youngest person you see at these events. We’re looking to get more young people involved, so that’s our goal now is to get young people in.”
Andrea Chris Banks recognized the NAACP’s two newest life members; Michael Moore and Doris Spencer, who are the 32nd and 33rd members of the group, which also includes former Calvert County NAACP president Doris Spencer, Sen. Thomas V. “Mike” Miller, current NAACP Calvert first vice president Malcolm Funn, county commissioner Kelly McConkey, and former county commissioners Susan Shaw and Wilson Parran.
Former county administrator Terry Shannon, who stepped down last month, was presented with an appreciation award, which Wilson Parran accepted on her behalf.
Maryland Secretary of Veterans Affairs George Owings spoke about how this Veterans Day is known as Year of the Veterans and how his office is planning on naming more roads in their honor, such as the recent renaming of Sixes Road in honor of Sherwood Reynolds, who was the first county resident killed in action in Vietnam.
Owings also presented a proclamation to Kent.
In keeping with the Veterans Day theme, speaker Eartha Govan, who is Bowie State’s professor of military science for the ROTC, recalled her time with student, Calvert County resident and 2nd Lt. Richard W. Collins III, who was killed in an apparent hate crime in May 2017 as he waited for a bus on the University of Maryland campus.
“He went in a boy and came out a man,” Govan said of Collins, who was killed two days after his commissioning ceremony and two days shy of his 24th birthday. “We need to eliminate the culture of hate from American society.”
In November of last year, the 2nd Lt. Richard W. Collins III Foundation was started. It will support ROTC cadets at Maryland’s four historically black colleges, Bowie State, Morgan State, Coppin State and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.
Guest speaker Aba Ghanba Blankson spoke about the national NAACP’s trip to Ghana in February to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the first African Americans leaving there and the first 20 that landed at Jamestown and were sold into slavery.
She also spoke of seeing the “slave castles,” which were actually dungeons, and the “door of no return” through which they would pass in order to board the ships.
“The death and the tragedy of the place make it a very dark place,” she said. “It was hate. It was demeaning. It was dismissive, and to see grown men cry [while I was there] made the experience numbing.”
“It’s important to mark these moments and share these stories,” Blankson said. “We have persisted for 400 years, and when we stand tall as kings and queens, there’s no stopping us, but we have work to do in 2020.”
Entertainment was provided by singers Brett Buck, Alan Reed, and 14-year-old Calvin Dukes, who won African American Community Day’s talent contest in June and who sang Andra Day’s “Rise Up.”
“We never make the strides we want to do, but that’s why we keep trying to do better,” Funn said of the state of the NAACP’s county chapter. “We’d like to have more members and more people knowing what’s going on around us, particularly with the election coming up and the voting and the census. We want to make a difference and just be a presence.
We just want to keep making progress, but at the same time, it seems we’re taking two steps forward and three back, but we never give up. You keep fighting.”
For more information on the Richard W. Collins III Foundation, go to www.2ltrichardwcollinsfoundation.org.
For more information on the Calvert County NAACP, contact 410-474-9420 or naacpcalvert@gmail.com, or go to https://calvertnaacp.org/.
Twitter: @CalRecMICHAEL