After cautiously taking a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the town of North Beach is ready to host swimmers who are ready to wash away the old year. The town’s popular Polar Bear Plunge is scheduled for for New Year’s Day 2022.
“We’ve been following the guidelines and it seems outdoor activities are coming back,” said Dawn Richardson, the town’s marketing and public relations specialist. “We just thought it was time.”
Richardson told Southern Maryland News that the town did an outdoor Christmas tree light-up the day after Thanksgiving and the event went well. Its success was taken into consideration when the town decided to bring back the plunge.
The Jan. 1 event itself — hordes of scantily-clad individuals of all shapes, sizes and ages dashing into the bay waters at the town’s beach — goes by quickly, mainly because the water is quite cold.
Besides being a way to start the new year off by doing something some might consider insane, there is also a chance to obtain a coveted polar bear plunge T-shirt. For that souvenir plungers will need to pony up $25.
“Each year I design a new polar bear” for the souvenir, Richardson said. Event sponsors have their logos on the backs of the shirt.
The proceeds from the T-shirt sales and the money realized from event sponsorships go to Ladies of Charity, Calvert County, which has been serving those in need in the community for over 50 years.
Any participant who opts not to purchase the T-shirt must still sign a waiver prior to the 1 p.m. plunge.
“It’s so hard to gauge how many show up,” said Richardson, noting the plunge also draws hundreds of spectators.
The Ladies of Charity will be on the boardwalk and pavilion, helping at the tables, selling Papa John’s Pizza, baked goods, water, coffee and hot chocolate.
Ladies of Charity President Kathy Temple told Southern Maryland News the proceeds from the concession sales will also go to aid the organization.
The nonprofit operates a food pantry on Dayton Avenue on the grounds of St. Anthony’s Church in North Beach. The food pantry volunteers, who distributed 446 holiday meals for Easter and Thanksgiving combined this year, projects they will distribute 250 meals for Christmas this month.
Temple said between Jan. 1 though Dec. 9, the Ladies of Charity Food Pantry had distributed approximately 182,000 pounds of food in the community.
In 2020, when so many charities took a hit due to the coronavirus, support of Ladies of Charity, Calvert County remained steadfast.
“During the pandemic it was phenomenal,” Temple said.
In addition to getting support from donors and fundraising event patrons, Temple said several food businesses — including Giant, Roland’s, Chesapeake Bounty and Panera Bread — lend a hand donations of sustenance.
The Ladies of Charity Food Pantry is open every Tuesday from noon to 2 p.m., the second Wednesday of each month from 5 to 7 p.m. and the last Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon. For more information, call the food pantry at 410-286-7086, visit the Ladies of Charity, Calvert County Facebook page or send them an email at loccalvert@gmail.com.
To preregister for the 2022 North Beach Polar Bear Plunge, go to the town’s website at www.northbeachmd.org and click on “Events” and look for the link to the Polar Bear Plunge.
