Sen. Jack Bailey (R-Calvert, St. Mary’s) has co-sponsored two bills that would strengthen for punishment crimes against minors.
Bailey, a first-term state senator, co-sponsored Senate Bill 259 and Senate Bill 320 with Sen. Chris West (R-Baltimore County) and Sen. Justin Ready (R-Carroll).
The first, SB 259, would add involuntary manslaughter and sexual abuse of a minor if a victim is older than 13 to the definitions of a “crime of violence.” In the latter, the offender had to be an adult at the time of the offense. The second, SB 320, would require a sentence to include a term of lifetime sexual offender supervision for those convicted of sexual abuse crimes of victims under age 14. Current law stipulates “under the age of 12.” Bailey said that sex offenders of minors older than 12 can currently get probation, adding that the bill would close some of the loopholes that prosecutors have seen sexual predators use.
When asked if the bills have a good chance of passing, Bailey said, “I have no idea whether these bills will pass. I think they are justified and clearly should be the law.”
Hearings for the two bills have been scheduled for Feb. 6 (SB 259) and Feb. 11 (SB 320). Twitter: @CalRecCALEB