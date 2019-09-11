The Maryland Department of Natural Resources recently announced Chestertown police chief and Natural Resources Police veteran G. Adrian Baker will serve as superintendent of the Maryland Natural Resources Police beginning Sept. 11.
“I am very excited to return to the Maryland Natural Resources Police and continue the important work of preserving and protecting our state’s vital natural resources,” Baker said in a news release. “... I will ensure that our unique police agency will prioritize conservation enforcement, outstanding public service, and public safety.”
Baker has nearly two decades of experience, including the past seven as Chief of Police in Chestertown.
He also served for six years as commander of the Natural Resources Police central region.
“Chief Baker has a proven track record — not just in Chestertown and Kent County, but also in his years leading our Natural Resources Police central region, in protecting both our environment and our citizens,” Department of Natural Resources Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio said in the release. “I know that he will be a tremendous asset to our team.”
Baker steps into the role vacated by Col. Robert K. “Ken” Ziegler Jr., who had served as superintendent since March 2016.
“The men and women of the Natural Resources Police aren’t here by accident — they’ve chosen this field because they’re hunters, anglers, or simply love the outdoors and have dedicated their lives to public safety,” Ziegler said in the release. “Our officers care deeply about our environment, and it’s been an honor and privilege to work with them, serving the people of Maryland.”
The Natural Resources Police has 258 officers and a staff of civilian and volunteer personnel, including reserve and retired officers, who are responsible for enforcing conservation and boating safety laws, protecting state parks, public lands, and waterways throughout the state of Maryland.