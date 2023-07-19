While the mayor is out of the country, most of North Beach’s town council got some important business done during the municipality’s July meeting.
The town’s waterfront manager had good and bad news to report about the beach.
“Cooler than average temperatures, combined with weeks of unhealthy air quality due to Canadian wildfires, heavy rains and the current economic state led to lower than expected attendance numbers in June,” Phil Ashworth, North Beach waterfront manager, stated in his reported submitted at the July 13 town council meeting.
The good news Ashworth had was that “over 1,150 town residents visited the beach” during June, a 250% increase over that period in 2022.
Town residents and their guests do not pay a fee for using the beach but must obtain a pass from the municipality. The largest fee is levied on out-of-county beach-goers between the ages of 12 and 54 — $25 per person. Out-of-towners who are seniors and active military are charged $9 to use the beach.
During June, the non-residents easily outnumbered the town residents, with 2,239 spending time at the beach.
Ashworth reported the town waterfront’s June revenue was over $77,270.
“I hope to see a lot of you out there,” Lauren Kalber, town council member, said to residents during her meeting report.
On another matter, Ashworth reported approximately 600 horseshoe crabs were rescued from the bay riprap rocks in North Beach during nesting season.
Flood plan adopted
The five council members in attendance voted unanimously to approve and adopt a resolution for the 2023 North Beach Compound Flood Action Plan. The document, which is over 250 pages, was developed by Bay Land Consultants and Designers Inc., a Hanover-based company.
According to the document, the total implementation plan’s cost estimate is just under $22 million, with the most expensive portion being the strategy to address immediate concerns. That segment totals just under $12 million.
The consultants identify four federal agencies — Federal Emergency Management Agency, Housing and Urban Development, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Natural Resources Conservation Services — as potential grant fund sources.
“If left unchecked, the increase in flooding will likely exacerbate damage to homes, property, businesses, vehicles and critical infrastructure as well as diminish the sustainability of the town as a popular waterfront resort,” the consultants wrote in the plan document.
To see the entire implementation plan document, go to https://go.boarddocs.com/md/nbeach/Board.nsf/files/CTLLYW567B9F/$file/2023-06-28_North%20Beach%20Compound%20Flood%20Action%20Plan_FINAL.pdf/.
Sustainable communities renewal
The council voted unanimously to approve, as recommended by Stacy Milor, town clerk, a renewal in participation of the Maryland Sustainable Communities initiative.
Milor reported she "worked with Danielle Russell, grants management specialist [for Calvert County government], on the renewal of the sustainable communities application."
Milor said by participating the town could receive additional state money at a future date.
"The Maryland Sustainable Community designation for Calvert County will sunset on Aug. 21," Milor stated. "Calvert County was first designated on Aug. 21, 2013, and the designation must be renewed every five years. The designation provides benefits from the state, including the opportunity to access an interagency revitalization toolbox of financing programs and tax incentives. ... The designation allows local governments, businesses and homeowners to access several of the state's grants, loans and tax credits."
