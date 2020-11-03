The Cove Point Liquefied Natural Gas Plant in Lusby, which is home to a multi-billion dollar liquefaction unit, is now under new management.
On Monday, officials with Berkshire Hathaway Energy announced the company has completed the purchase of Dominion Energy’s natural gas transmission and storage business.
A BHE press release stated, “The transaction consideration was $8 billion, including approximately $2.7 billion in cash — subject to certain adjustments — and the assumption of approximately $5.3 billion in debt. Today’s completed transaction also included the acquisition of 25% of Cove Point LNG, an LNG export, import and storage facility that Berkshire Hathaway Energy will now operate.”
The pact received federal approval from the Federal Trade Commission via “antitrust clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act and approval to transfer existing licenses from other entities, including the Department of Energy.
“With shared values and priorities, the business is a great fit within our organization and will play an important role in our longterm plan to deliver clean, low-cost and sustainable energy solutions to customers and communities,” stated Greg Abel, BHE vice chairman, in the press release.
The transaction was announced over the Independence Day weekend. That announcement coincided with a joint statement by Dominion and Duke Energy officials that they were scuttling their plans to develop the Atlantic Coast Pipeline due to ongoing delays and increasing costs.
The Dominion/Duke Energy announcement was hailed as a victory by several environmental groups.
In an email late last week, Cove Point plant spokesman Georg K. Anas told Southern Maryland News, “The new name of our local company is Cove Point LNG LLC and it will operate under the parent company, Berkshire Hathaway Energy GT&S. Paul Ruppert, former Dominion Energy president of gas transmission and storage, will lead the new Berkshire Hathaway Energy GT&S business. Approximately 2,000 Dominion employees will transition to BH and our new corporate headquarters will be located in Richmond, Va. All of our current Cove Point employees will transition to the new company and no changes are otherwise expected here in Maryland. Needless to say, we are excited to be joining the Berkshire Hathaway family.”
After construction of the liquefaction facility was completed, Cove Point became an natural gas export facility, with deliveries via tankers to India and Japan.
Anas also told Southern Maryland News that “since January of this year a total of 61 ships have visited Cove Point. Since 2018, Cove Point has safely converted over 6 billion gallons of liquid natural gas.”