In these trying times, where everyone is questioning their own and their children’s safety, the All Saints Episcopal Church in Sunderland is offering an interfaith blessing of the backpacks to bring a sense of solace to the upcoming school year.
The blessing will take place Sept. 1 at 10:30 a.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church located near the Route 2/4 split in Sunderland.
“It is for everyone in Calvert County. All of the teachers, students, school staff, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, aides, librarians, musicians, everybody. We are encouraging students to bring their backpacks,” church member Adrianne Hope Sayles said. Father Ken [Phelps, Jr.], the rector of the church, will bless the backpacks and we have a little special gift for all of the students. It will be an interfaith service. We just felt that in times like these, we need to to make our children feel as secure, safe, and we are praying that they have a wonderful year of learning and meeting new friends.”
The blessing of the backpacks is a service that is seeing growth across the country in recent years across all dominations.
“We sent a press release and flyers to the superintendent of schools. All the principals have received information,” Sayles said. “We have gotten a great response.”
Students are encouraged to bring their backpacks, as well as the school supplies they want to be included in the blessing.
For more information, call Adrianne Hope Sayles at 301-0251.
Recovery Fest is scheduled for Sept. 7
Calvert County Behavioral Health Recovery Support will hold its Fifth Annual Recovery Fest at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Serenity Farm at 6932 Serenity Farm Road in Benedict.
The free, family-friendly event will feature guest speakers, food, games, prizes and music. For more information, call Megan Sarikaya at 410-535-3079, Ext. 35.
Mental health block party is scheduled
Calvert County Health Department will hold an End of Summer Mental Health Blocl party 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8, at Middleham & St. Peter’s Parish at 10210 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby.
Listen to medical experts on topics such as medication assisted treatment, addiction is a disease, Naloxone and more.
There will also be vendors and free food, games and prizes.
For more information, contact 410-326-4948, or email office@middlehamandstpeters.org.
ACLT to hold fundraising Save the Land event
American Chestnut Land Trust will hold a Sip the Beer/Save the Land fundraiser 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at 676 Double Oak Road in Prince Frederick.
Sample local breweries and gourmet food, play cornhole or yard pong, and listen to music by Dylan Galvin.
Proceeds support ACLT’s work to protect and care for the land and waterways.
Beer tasting tickets are $20 online, $25 at the door. Must be 21 years of age.
For more information, contact Miriam Gholl at 410-414-3400, or miriam@acltweb.org, or go to www.acltweb.org or http://bit.ly/SipSave.
Hospice to hold end of summer jam
Calvert Hospice will hold Rock & Rewind End of Summer Jam 1 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Sept. 14, at Anthony’s Bar and Grill at 10371 Southern Maryland Blvd. In Dunkirk.
There will be face painting, balloon artist, lizard man, photo booth, psychic medium, tattoos, silent auction and a cornhole tournament. Performances by Runaway Guns, Run Catch Rain, The Gods Hate Texas, David & The Dynamos and Disappearing Ink.
For more information, go to www.hospice.org.
CCMA to hold wealth creation workshop
The Calvert County Minority Alliance will hold a workshop titled Wealth Creation Tips and Strategies for Businesses and Individuals 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Calvert Library Prince Frederick at 850 Costley Way in Prince Frederick.
Participants will learn strategies to build wealth, financial planning options, strategies to exit their business, and options for retirement. Speakers include Donald Anderson of Taylor and Anderson, and Edsel M. Brown Jr. of the Edsel M. Brown Jr. Group.
The CCMBA program, which began July 1, runs through June 30, 2020. Activities will focus on marketing and developing its members and providing opportunities for the overall Southern Maryland business community.
For more information, email info@ccmba.org, or go to www.ccmba.org.
County holds ALICE safety session Sept. 24
The Calvert County Department of Public Safety’s Division of Emergency Management will host a free training session titled ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center, 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
The session, which is aimed at better preparing citizens of all ages for emergencies, will focus on responding to an active shooter situation, performing CPR, and assisting injured persons prior to professional help arriving. For more information, call 410-535-1600, ext. 2638, email oem@calvercountymd.gov, or go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/training.
Walking together to help end Alzheimer’s
Asbury Solomons will hold a free walk to end Alzheimer’s 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at 11100 Asbury Circle in Solomons.
Learn about the disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment, and support programs and services from the Alzheimer’s Association and join in a ceremony to honor those affected in the world’s largest event for the disease. Participants can sign up as a team captain, join a team or walk as individuals, and are encouraged to help raise funds.
For more information, contact Molly Gascoigne at 703-766-9019, or mgascoigne@alz.org.
Annual seniors boot camp planned for Oct. 7
The Seventh Annual Southern Maryland Veterans Boot Camp will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at American Legion Post 82, 6330 N. Crain Highway in La Plata.
Topics to be discussed include veteran support organizations, healthcare, veteran benefits, employment opportunities and networking.
Registration is required.
For more information or to register, contact George Hawley at 301-374-1153 or george.hawley@maryland.gov, or Ray Newby at 3012-374-1143, or ray.newby@maryland.gov. To register online, go to www.mwejobs.maryland.gov.
Lions Club to hold pair of blood drives
The Calvert County Lions Club will hold blood drives 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11; and 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at 98 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
The drive is in conjunction with the Anne Arundel Medical Center.
For more information, call Jim at 410-610-9939.
Vendors are needed for annual PRAD event
Calvert Marine Museum is looking for vendors for its Patuxent River Appreciation Day, which will celebrate its 42nd year on Oct. 12.
Booths in the arts and crafts show are available for $50.
Priority will be given to returning vendors.
Applicants must submit three photos of current work and will be evaluated by a committee.
Applications are due Friday, Sept. 20.
For more information, contact Melissa McCormick at 410-326-2042, ext. 41 or Melissa.McCormick@calvertcountymd.gov, or for an application, go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Superheroes ready to walk, run, roll and fly
Foundation 4 Heroes will hold a Race 4 Heroes beginning 8:15 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, on Solomons Island.
There are seven divisions as well as a costume contest, which will award prizes for best, most original, funniest, and cutest costumes. Medals will be awarded. Ages 11 and younger will race a quarter-mile and there will also be a 5K race.
Foundation 4 Heroes volunteers teach children how to be heroes and about bullying, and honor and thank veterans.
The cost is $10, $20 includes a T-shirt. Kids capes and masks will be available for purchase at the event. Sponsorships are available.
For more information, email Christina Payne at cepayne@comcast.net, or for sponsorships email Josh Yowell at josh@theyowellteam.com or Jay Lipoff at drjay@f4heroes.com, or go to www.active.com.
County holds CRP, AED safety session
The Calvert County Department of Public Safety’s Division of Emergency Management will host a free CPR and AED training session 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center, 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
For more information, call 410-535-1600, ext. 2638, email oem@calvercountymd.gov, or go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/training.
NARFE to hold training day
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will hold a training day Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Comfort Inn, 4500 Crain Highway in Bowie. Guest speaker will be Maryland Secretary of Veterans Affairs George Owings.
The training will be held to update members on the latest trends that impact active and retired members such as how to strategize while interacting with Federal and state elected officials.
For more information, contact Edward Holland at 301-848-3476, or hollandnmd@aol.com, or go to http://mdnarfe.org/.