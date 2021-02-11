As a major rebuild project nears completion, Calvert County officials have taken action to make sure the construction money for a new Prince Frederick firehouse doesn’t run out.
During a Feb. 2 meeting, the Calvert County commissioners voted 4-0 to add $135,000 to the funds for the new Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department’s headquarters. Commissioner President Earl “Buddy” Hance (R) recused himself from the discussion and vote since he is a member of the fire department.
In a memo to the board, John A. Cosgrove, deputy director of public works, noted the project “has the potential to further exceed the current contract price.”
When it began in 2019 after the original building was razed, the estimated cost of the construction project was $9.55 million. Per a memorandum of agreement between the county and fire company made in 2017, public funding for the design and construction was budgeted at $11.05 million.
Cosgrove reported the project’s construction account had a remaining balance of $19,000.
“A meeting was held with the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department and the department of public works’ capital projects division to discuss cost overruns,” Cosgrove stated in his memo. “It was agreed that any further financial costs would be shared between the county and” the Prince Frederick fire department.
The fire department will cover one-third while the county will be responsible for the remaining two-thirds. For the county, the recommended amount is $135,000. That money would come from the commissioners’ contingency account.
Commissioner Mike Hart (R) commended the fire department for keeping the project within budget, adding that the cost numbers “are estimates,” and over time “the cost of the materials often goes up.”
The fire department members have “worked their tails off to make this project cost-effective,” said Hart, who noted the volunteers have helped oversee the project while headquartered at a temporary location and responding to a large volume of calls.
“You can’t put a price on public safety,” Commissioner Kelly D. McConkey (R) added.
The new 30,000 square-foot firehouse, which replaces the original station constructed in 1960 at the site on the corner of Route 2/4 and Old Field Lane, is scheduled to be completed this spring. The building of the facility is being done by La Plata-based S.E. Davis Construction LLC.
