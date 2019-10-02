During its August meeting, The Board of License Commissioners denied a request from the owner of the new Bugeye Grill in Solomons to serve as the restaurant’s resident agent.
While James Zirakian’s attorney pointed out to the board that Maryland law now allows an individual to be a resident agent on more than one businesses’ liquor license, the three-member panel affirmed it would not be changing its policy.
Zirakian is the owner and resident agent for Charles Street Brasserie, which is also in Solomons.
Charles Donnelly, the attorney for the applicant, explained the rationale for the change in the law and stated Zirakian did not want to establish a business partnership. Liquor board members declared they didn’t want to set a precedent. They told Donnelly to return after a resident agent was found for the Bugeye Grill.
On Sept. 28, a new agent was identified. It was a familiar name but an unfamiliar face. The agent-designee was Jerry Clark of Lusby. However, this Jerry Clark is not a member of the Maryland House of Delegates and the manager of a Solomons liquor store. The better-known Jerry Clark, a Republican who represents District 29C in the House of Delegates, also resides in Lusby and has years of experience in the retail liquor business.
Donnelly said when he heard from Zirakian about Clark’s designation he recalled saying, “please let me know it’s not ‘the’ Jerry Clark.”
Clark told the liquor board that he is not currently certified in Training for Intervention Procedures or Techniques of Alcohol Management, but intends to be soon. He told the board he plans to have the restaurant open seven days a week from 4 to 10 p.m.
The board approved Bugeye Grill’s request for a Class B On Sale beer, wine and liquor license.
Transfers OK’d
During the September meeting, the liquor board also approved the transfer of a Class A Off Sale beer, wine and liquor license of Neall’s Wine and Spirits from the previous owner to Cumbow Inc.
Erica Cumbow of Edgewater and Glenn Horsmon of Huntingtown will be the new license holders of the Owings store.
Cumbow told the board she has prior experience in retail liquor sales at Duffy’s III in Lothian.
Board member John H. “Jack” Smack stated he has known both Cumbow and Horsmon for many years.
“I don’t think we’re going to have a problem with them,” Smack said.
Approval was also given for the transfer of a Class B On Sale beer, wine and liquor license to Gordon S. Patten of Lusby for Yo Mammas in Prince Frederick.
Patten told the board he and four employees are TIPs and TAM-certified and that he will be at the business about 70% of the time it’s open.
Based on incidents he said he has witnessed outside the restaurant, board member Frank Stull advised Patten and his staff to be proactive about discouraging customers who are consuming alcohol in the business’ parking lot.
Patten stated that his certification training included a strategy for documenting and reporting the scofflaws.
Vineyard gets new license
The board also gave a thumbs up to Michael Scarborough’s request for a Class D On Sale beer, wine and liquor license for Running Hare Vineyard in Prince Frederick.
The new license gives the vineyard authorization to sell and serve hard liquor.
Previously, only wine and beer could be sold on the premises.
Board attorney David Weigel pointed out in August the Calvert County commissioners and planning commission approved an amendment to the zoning ordinance that permits sales of alcohol not produced on a farm for events held on-farm breweries, distilleries and wineries.
Scarborough indicated having the broader license will allow his business to better control the serving of alcohol at social events, such as wedding receptions, that are held at the vineyard.
Smack and board chairman Robert Arscott agreed that it would be more desirable for the business owner, and not outside vendors, to have the control of alcohol service.
