Contract awarded for Calvert Administration Building Project

The Calvert commissioners awarded a $38.7 million project to Forrester Construction of Rockville for the four-story, 102,000-square-foot administration building on Main Street in Prince Frederick.

 SCREENSHOT BY MARTY MADDEN

A project in Calvert County that has been the subject of much discussion for well over a decade but has yet to see a single shovel in the ground reached a major milestone Tuesday.

The Calvert commissioners unanimously awarded a $38.7 million contract to Forrester Construction Company of Rockville for the building of a 102,000-square-foot, four-story building in Prince Frederick that, upon completion, will be the headquarters for the jurisdiction’s government.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @MartySoMdNews