A project in Calvert County that has been the subject of much discussion for well over a decade but has yet to see a single shovel in the ground reached a major milestone Tuesday.
The Calvert commissioners unanimously awarded a $38.7 million contract to Forrester Construction Company of Rockville for the building of a 102,000-square-foot, four-story building in Prince Frederick that, upon completion, will be the headquarters for the jurisdiction’s government.
The county administration building on Main Street will include a parking garage. The construction site is where the three-story county services plaza stood before it was demolished in 2021. A few months before the county services plaza was razed, county government departments housed in the building were relocated to temporary sites.
The administration project seemingly languished as county officials hoped that construction cost spikes — no doubt the byproduct of supply chain issues brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic — abated.
Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) stated he and other county officials were “very pleasantly surprised” by the newest cost specifications presented by the three contractors who bid on the project.
Hance said the project will cost about $12 million less than expected.
“I hope the trend is to get back to a more normal number,” said Commissioner Mike Hart (R).
In addition to Forrester, bids were submitted by J.A. Scheibel Inc. ($39.12 million, just over $362,000 higher than Forrester) and Costello Construction of Columbia ($43.1 million).
In a memo to the commissions, Amanda O’Dell, procurement office division chief, noted the code of public local laws “requires that a preference be given to a resident bidder over a nonresident bidder that is equal to the preference given by the county or state in which the nonresident bidder has its principle office, but not to exceed $25,000. With the reciprocal preference applied, Forrester Construction Company is still the lowest apparent bidder and meets all requirements of the specifications.”
The project will have a $3.8 million contingency.
“We’re ready to get this project off the ground,” Hance said.
According to previously announced project timelines, construction will likely take about 20 months, meaning the new building might be ready for occupancy during the late spring or early summer of 2025.