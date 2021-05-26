The long arm of the legislature is tasking all of Maryland’s jurisdictions to form panels that will have oversight over its local and state law enforcement.
Calvert County — despite have a sheriff’s office, and not a police department, as its primary law enforcement — is subject to the measures comprising the Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021.
The law was passed during the 2021 Maryland General Assembly session and easily survived the governor’s veto, but won’t become law until July 1, 2022. Back in April, Sen. Michael A. Jackson (D-Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s), a retired law enforcement officer and supporter of the measure, told Southern Maryland News that the bill would be “refined” during the next legislative session, a move that will delay its full implementation.
The Calvert County commissioners currently include a former Maryland State Police superintendent. Along with John Norris, the county attorney, Commissioner Thomas E. “Tim” Hutchins (R) has been examining the legislation to determine the strategy for making the mandated police accountability board and the administrative charging committee ready for activation in 14 months.
“It’s a difficult process, it’s not well-understood,” said Hutchins, adding that Calvert will need to seek state and federal funding for the oversight panels. “We have no choice.”
In a memo to the commissioners, Norris stated the fiscal impact of the legislation is “indeterminable, anticipated to be significant.”
“This is an unfunded mandate,” said Commissioner Mike Hart (R). “It makes me irate. This [police accountability] board has teeth. It will affect livelihoods. It will affect budgets. We’re going to need everybody to buy into this.”
“It’s a monster to undertake this in a short amount of time,” said Hutchins, who also noted the decades-old policemen’s bill of rights was displaced by the accountability act.
“We just threw out 40 years,” Hutchins lamented.
Norris noted in his memo that, in regards to the accountability board, the commissioners are charged by the legislation to establish the membership, provide a budget and staff, appoint a chairperson and establish the procedures for record keeping. The chairperson will be required to have “relevant experience” regarding law enforcement.
Among other things, the administrative charging committee will be tasked with reviewing the findings of a law enforcement agency’s investigation, determine whether to administratively charge an officer under investigation, recommend discipline, review any relevant body camera footage and issue a written opinion on findings, determinations and recommendations. That opinion will be forwarded to the chief of the law enforcement agency, the officer and the complainant.
“This is going to be a full-time job,” Commissioners President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) said, predicted the administrative charging committee.
“Public hearings are a must on this,” Commissioner Steven R. Weems (R) said.
Hance said it was important to make sure certain organizations in the community are included in the development process of the two panels.
No formal vote was taken but by consensus it was clear that the commissioners wanted to get started right away on the establishment process of the panels, with perhaps weekly work sessions utilized.
“Time is not our ally on this,” said Hutchins.