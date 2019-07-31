The Calvert County commissioners approved the forward movement of a pair of proposed amendments to the county’s zoning map for three properties in Huntingtown.
The provisions unveiled during Tuesday’s work session include a request to rezone three properties in the Huntingtown Town Center.
“The requested amendment would result in the rezoning of 12.4 acres from neighborhood and residential districts to the mixed-use district,” Deputy Director of Zoning Mary Beth Cook said.
The Calvert County zoning ordinance allows the official zoning district maps to be amended, through rezoning based on the finding that there was a change in the character of the neighborhood where the property is located, or that there was a mistake in the existing zoning district classification, and that the proposed change in zoning district classification would be more desirable in terms of the objectives of the Calvert County Comprehensive Plan, according to staff documents. Cook said both applicants felt a mistake was made in the existing zoning classification. The zoning districts for Huntingtown Town Center were adopted on October 5, 1993.
“The properties being brought to you today are both split zoned. So, there’s more than one zoning district for each property,” Cook explained.
Split zoning can be difficult for those looking to develop a property. GoldenWolf LLC, a logistic support management company that services hospitals and military and government facilities worldwide, has land that is split-zoned as mixed use and residential, but are looking to the move the mixed-use line farther for their parcels at 4250 and 4260 Hunting Creek Road.
“What is the purpose of wanting to move the line at this point?” Commissioner Mike Hart (R) asked.
Cook said the company wants to expand and currently they are limited to their expansion being within the mixed use district.
“It cannot overflow into the neighborhood district,” Cook explained.
If approved, the amendment would result in the rezoning of approximately 2.6 acres of their property from the Neighborhood District to the Mixed Use District.
“It would open up additional land for their expansion,” Cook added.
“Is this one issue we are trying to correct in the new comp plan where we have properties that are split?” Commissioner Earl “Buddy” Hance (R) asked.
Cook said the correction will happen when the county updates the zoning map, not in the comprehensive plan.
“There are a lot of properties in the county that are split zoned. We’ll be looking at each of those and examining whether or not we feel that is appropriate,” Cook explained.
“It’s trying to straighten out some of that,” Commissioners’ President Thomas “Tim” Hutchins (R) said, referring to a grid network the county laid out long ago. Bonnie Horan’s property on Old Town Road is currently split zoned. If approved, the change would result in the rezoning of approximately 9.8 acres from the Neighborhood and Residential Districts, to the Mixed Use District.
“I have completed the application for eliminating the proposed rezoning of my property (it is already zoned commercial/mixed use and residential) and the elimination of the two proposed transportation roads that go from Walnut Creek to Bowen’s Grocery Store on Hunting Creek Road,” Horan wrote in a June 1, 2019 letter to the BOCC.
“No one wants two double-lane roads through their property (approximately 1 mile long). Transportation that only benefits Walnut Creek neighborhood does not relieve any traffic from Route 4,” Horan wrote.
Horan, who was present during the work session, later told The Calvert Recorder that she reached out to the county out of concern that the current draft of the comprehensive plan would change her 11.5 acres to four zones: Residential, Mixed Use, Neighborhood and Village Green. She said county staff told her only changes to zoning regulations could do so.
Horan was pleased that the commissioners green-lighted her rezoning request, but was disappointed the board did not address her concern that the Walnut Creek Road and Hunting Creek Road are still scheduled to run through the back of her property.
“I’ve still got two roads to contend with,” Horan said. “It’s not just my property. It’s everyone’s property on Old Town Road.”
Horan still hopes for some resolution on the road issue which she feels adversely impacts her property’s value.
During the work session, the commissioners unanimously approved both Horan’s and GoldenWolf’s rezoning requests for consideration by the Calvert County Planning Commission via a work session. If the planning board approves the rezoning amendments, they will go forward for public feedback during a joint public hearing.
