Having a $12.9 million increase in estimated income tax revenue is a good problem for the county commissioners to have, especially as they look to finalize the next fiscal year’s spending plan and prepare for the less prosperous days ahead. Calvert’s board appears to have an allocation plan determined. However, one county commissioner who appears confident in the current bond market wants his plan considered.
The commissioners held a public hearing on an adjustment to the fiscal 2021 budget on Tuesday. Veronica Atkinson, the county government’s capital projects analyst, presented a proposed plan crafted during informal discussions among commissioners and staff.
The biggest line item is the $6 million now earmarked for the county’s portion of funding for the new Prince Frederick Community Center to be named in honor of Harriet Elizabeth Brown, a teacher who championed equitable pay for minority educators.
“The Harriet Elizabeth Brown Center will not require the issuance of debt, saving the county future principal and interest payments,” Atkinson stated in a memo to the commissioners.
Other components of the allocation plan include $3 million for the construction of a roundabout at the soon-to-be-opened Ward Farm Park in Dunkirk and $300,000 for rehab work at the historic Lore Oyster House in Solomons. Finally, $3.6 million would be added to the county government’s “stabilization account.”
Margaret Dunkle, an advocate for building a new community center to honor Brown, was the lone speaker during the public hearing.
“I strongly support the approach in the staff memo,” said Dunkle, since it would make construction of the facility “a reality sooner rather than later.”
County Attorney John Norris stated a motion was needed regarding either leaving the public record open for the mandatory 10-day waiting period before signing the budget adjustment resolutions or closing it and waiting 10 days.
That’s when Commissioner Thomas E. “Tim” Hutchins (R) spoke up and made a different motion. Hutchins preferred to “strike” the $6 million for the community center project, allocate $500,000 for the project’s design phase and place the capital funds in the stabilization account.
Hutchins noted the added stabilization funding could be used for a variety of non-bondable projects. He added that a recent Bloomberg Market report indicated that currently interest rates are low in government bonds and the county was still well below its debt ceiling.
“The motion to amend would be premature,” said Norris, adding that Hutchins could restate his motion when the 10-day waiting period lapses and the board is able to make a final decision on staff’s recommendation.
“I wanted to put it on the table today,” said Hutchins.
Atkinson pointed out that the county does not currently have bonding authority for the community center project.
“It would go into next year’s legislative request,” Atkinson said.
“You are not going to capitalize on today’s rates,” Commissioner Mike Hart (R) added.
Commissioner Steven R. Weems (R) moved to have the public record left open for 10 days with a board decision likely to come at the board’s following meeting.