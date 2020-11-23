During a meeting with Calvert’s state delegation on Nov. 10, the county commissioners voted unanimously to defer a request for submission of a bill regarding boat docking.
The county’s proposed measure would have given authorities the ability to remove an abandoned vessel from a pier or marina. The reason the measure was put on hold is a bill passed during the last session that recently went into effect may already do want county officials are seeking.
Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert), who attended the meeting virtually, told the commissioners he and Sen. Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. (D-Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s) were cosponsors for a bill submitted by Sen. Sarah Elfreth (D-Anne Arundel).
According to published reports, Elfreth drafted a bill in reaction to an incident in 2018 when a 32-foot cruiser was abandoned in South River. Despite complaints from other boaters, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources was not able to remove the vessel since it wasn’t damaged. The boat subsequently sank and authorities then dredged it out of the water at taxpayers’ expense.
“For 30 years I dealt with these abandoned boats,” said Bailey, a retired natural resources policeman. He told the Calvert commissioners the recently passed measure now allows authorities to remove abandoned vessels within 30 days of discovery rather than 90.
“Take some time and read the new law and see how it affects you,” Bailey advised. “A lot of counties were involved in this. We worked with the DNR and marinas. It’s not the 48 hours you requested. But any hazard to the water ... now they can take the boat immediately.”
Bailey predicted the measure would benefit the 17 Maryland counties with navigable waters.
Both Bailey and Del. Gerald R. “Jerry” Clark (R-Calvert, St. Mary’s) confirmed proponents of the bill had a struggle in getting the waiting period reduced from 90 to 30 days.
“I think that will take care of the problems,” Clark said.
“Evaluate it for a year,” Bailey recommended. “I don’t think you all realized that the law had changed this year. I think we should see how it plays out.”
“You have the language in there that says if [a boat] creates a hazard you can remove it immediately, which covers most of our issues,” said Commissioner Earl “Buddy” Hance (R).
“Sounds like [the bill] is going to cover any problem we’re going to have,” Commissioners Vice President Mike Hart (R) added.
There was brief discussion on the county commissioners’ two other pieces of proposed legislation.
Clark suggested the measure to give the board authority to enter into long-term contracts with cellular service providers contain language that would give county officials the ability to renegotiate terms should new technology make the venture more lucrative.
Regarding the request for additional bonding authority, Clark wanted to know the current amount of the county’s outstanding bond authority.
Tim Hayden, director of finance and budget, said the current amount is $134 million, with $48 million marked for the new county administration building project.
Clark noted that the administration building project plan has moved slowly.
“It’ll be hard for me if you come back and ask for substantially more authority,” Clark told the board, indicating he felt ramping up the amount would set a bad precedent that could turn sour if a less fiscally responsible board is elected. “The citizens need more transparency for the future.”
