The Calvert County commissioners approved a lease extension of five years Tuesday for the county’s first child advocacy center.
The center has served as a haven in the county to treat children believed to be abused or neglected, and eliminating the need for a victim to be transported outside of the county for screening during an investigation.
In 2018, the board approved the leasing of space at 162 Main St. in Prince Frederick for one year with an option to renew for five additional years.
“We’ve had approximately 100 victims in the first year that have been interviewed [and] cases that we’ve then determined if we are going forward or not,” said Calvert County State’s Attorney Andrew Rappaport, who also thanked the commissioners. “It alleviates the need for a victim to be traveling from place to place to place, putting additional stress on that victim.”
In 2017, former county Deputy State’s Attorney Kathryn Marsh stressed the need for a child advocacy center within the county limits, noting that child victims are driven to Washington or Baltimore for medical examinations and are often interviewed several times by the various agencies.
Calvert was the only county in the state without an operating child advocacy center at that time.
“I appreciate the state’s attorney office making us aware that [it] is something that we should have never not had,” Commissioner Mike Hart (R) said of the 2017 revelation that there was no CAC within the county.
Today, the 840-square-foot facility is located in the Prince Frederick center, near the county’s courthouses, state’s attorney office, Maryland State Police and child protective services allows a child believed to be victim of abuse or neglect to be interviewed by a trained forensic interviewer only, so the child does not have to tell their story several times, minimizing the retraumatization of the child.
The county’s initial lease with Lusby Motor Co. for the space was $16,581.60, divided over 12 monthly payments of $1,381.80. Staff documents show that funding for the lease is available and that the lease amount will gradually increase over the next five years for Fiscal Year 2020 ($17,079), FY2021 ($17,591.40), FY2022 ($18,119.16), FY2023 ($18,662.76) and FY2024 ($19,222.56).
Rappaport said the child advocacy center is currently going through an accreditation process that is being handled by an executive committee.
