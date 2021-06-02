There was concurrence among Calvert’s five commissioners that bonding and borrowing was not the way to establish a mechanism to revitalize the county’s once popular transferrable development rights program.
During a work session on May 25, the commissioners all indicated they favored using money from the county government’s land preservation tool, the purchase and retirement fund, to establish a “TDR bank” would be the best option.
Mary Beth Cook, planning and zoning director, said the use of $1.5 million from the purchase and retirement, or PAR, fund could “start the bank,” but cautioned there there is always the possibility the program could be “wildly successful.”
“I’m not excited about bonding or adding more money,” said Commissioners President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R), indicating he favored using PAR money instead of requesting bonding authority, which was the county TDR committee’s top choice. Other unpopular options were using a general fund loan or obtaining a loan through the county’s economic development authority.
TDRs allow developers to purchase the rights of land tracts within an area such as farmland where residential and commercial development is deemed undesirable. With the purchased TDRs, developers are able to increase density in an area where growth is deemed appropriate.
In 2015, the commissioners appointed a committee comprised of local farmers and developers to advise them on how to keep the TDR program viable. The committee recommended a “sliding scale” for prices. In 2020, a proposal to change the requirements to create equitability in terms of housing types was put on hold and designated for evaluation during the ongoing Prince Frederick Town Center Master Plan update process.
At the request of the Calvert commissioners, “the TDR committee developed a package of recommendations that if enacted together would reinvigorate the TDR program and increase participation,” Rachel O’Shea, zoning planner, stated in a memo to the board.
Of the options for long-term funding of the bank, the commissioners indicated a preference for the using of funds for the county’s recordation tax receipts for the TDR bank. The recordation tax is an excise levy on the land records process.
While the plan is not yet etched in stone — a public hearing would need to be held first — the board did give its direction to staff to schedule a work session on the recommendation.
“The [recordation] tax isn’t going to change,” Hance said. “It’s just how the funds are allocated.”
Commissioner Thomas E. “Tim” Hutchins (R) opined that the term “bank” might be a misnomer for the pending venture. He also declared “now we are inserting ourselves into a program even deeper than we were before.”