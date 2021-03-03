The Calvert County Commissioners have given their approval of two bills that were submitted by local lawmakers, one of which recently sailed through a committee hearing with no questions or comments.
Meanwhile, the commissioners’ request for $26.45 million in bonding authority was amended by the local delegation to just $20 million. The amended request, in the form of House Bill 1173, was presented to the House Appropriations Committee Feb. 25 by Chris Hopkins, an aide to Del. Mark N. Fisher (R-Calvert).
In a memo to the commissioners from John Norris, county attorney, it was noted the bond request would “support capital projects with significant public benefit, including Beach Elementary School, fire and rescue apparatuses, Twin Beach Library, the Stafford Road project and the St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad facility.”
A bill by Fisher (House Bill 1016) would require the county to reimburse restaurants and bars with on-premise licenses the fee for 2020 and 2021. The measure is designed to ease the hit restaurants and bars took in the wake of the coronavirus crisis when such establishments were ordered closed by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and then permitted to reopen with reduced capacities.
Commissioner Thomas E. “Tim” Hutchins (R) stated the legislation “follows along the stimulus concept. Restaurants and small bars have taken the larger hit of the COVID impact financially. This is a reasonable approach.”
“Bars and restaurants have been either closed or so damaged they may not come back,” said Commissioner Mike Hart (R), who emphasized the measure would not include retail liquor stores, such as the one he owns and operates.
Fisher’s bill would result in $120,000 in lost revenue to the county.
A bill sponsored by Del. Gerald W. “Jerry” Clark (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert), according to Norris’ memo, “would add Calvert County to the list of counties where an existing agricultural building used for agritourism for up to 200 persons is not considered a change in occupancy that requires a building permit.”
Norris added, “The bill does not apply to a new building being constructed to hold events.”
Clark’s measure — House Bill 801 — will have a public hearing held by the House Environmental and Transportation Committee March 5.
The commissioners had no comment on the bill and agreed by consensus to have Norris draft a letter of support.
